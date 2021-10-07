The Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) has earned its twelfth consecutive Readers’ Choice Award as determined by the voters of ConventionSouth magazine. The CVB is among 415 other convention and visitors’ bureaus, meeting facilities and hotels located across the South to receive this year’s award.
There are only eight 12-time winners of this particular award throughout the Southeast, and the CVB is the only organization in North Carolina to achieve this level of recognition.
More than 8,000 voters participated in this year’s Readers’ Choice survey. The survey also reported its highest voter participation via social media this year. The Readers’ Choice Awards program started in 2001.
“The pandemic provided a great challenge for meeting planners as events and meetings were severely curtailed in the last year,” said Phil Werz, CVB president and CEO. “While we are not back to previous levels in terms of larger meetings and conventions in this destination, leisure demand remains very strong and we have witnessed a return to record hotel occupancy numbers and room tax collections in 2021. It’s great to know that the Pinehurst area remains a desired destination for meeting planners that will return to us when the time is right.”
The CVB will be featured as an award recipient in the December 2021 Awards Issue of ConventionSouth magazine. The issue will also showcase some of the most talented meeting professionals in the nation as ConventionSouth also presents planners with its annual “Meeting Professionals to Watch” designation.
“ConventionSouth readers and fans have voted to decide the best meeting sites in the South, and it is no surprise to us that Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area CVB has been selected to receive our annual Readers’ Choice Award,” said ConventionSouth Associate Publisher Ashleigh Osborne. “The value in receiving this prestigious recognition is that it comes from the United States’ top meeting professionals who hold events in the South. These planners demand the highest level of customer service and quality facilities, and they have contributed in determining that the Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area CVB indeed displays the commitment to professionalism, creativity and service that they require.”
ConventionSouth magazine is based in Gulf Shores, Ala., and is distributed to more than 18,000 meeting professionals located across the country who book meetings held within the South, according to Osborne. A complete list of award winners can be found online at: https://conventionsouth.com/2021-readers-choice-award-winners-announced/
