The C-City Riders, a Black motorcycle organization were also honored as part of the event. Pictured are Donnell Harris, Doris Ray McPharl, Joyce Ray, Tracy Monroe, Rosa McKinney, Alana Richardson, and Iris Gist who were all thrilled to celebrate the riding passions of their friends and family.
The Feel So African booth was one of the first booths within the fair. Owner Queen Mother Nuekie Aku Opata, who was also a speaker at the event, had a "very positive and beautiful day" as she sold accessories, clothes, and herbal products from Ghana, Kenya, and Nigeria. She is pictured along with Dot Brower, Carolyn Penland, and Tony Smith.
Southern Pines Planning and Development Specialist Rachel Mann spoke with "as many people as I could" about what they love about Southern Pines and what they would like to see going forward. The town of Southern Pines is currently revamping their long range plans. She is pictured sharing information with Jean Collins, Cicely Harrison and Barbara Thompson.
Anthony McCauley, owner of malesofdistinction.com and artist Lynn Marshall Linnemeier had booths side by side and enjoyed learning about each other's businesses. They are pictured by McCauley’s booth and his current books for sale.
Southern Pines Police Captain Kyle Marsh and Community Service Coordinator Bill List gave out stress balls in the shape of a police car "because everyone can use that" according to List, along with information about the importance of communication between the community and the officers.
G & C Catering provided the barbecue and all the fixins for the event. Pictured are owners Alexis Tyson and Diane Kirkpatrick serve up the single plate for Alexis Tyson.
The 2022 Cultural Arts Festival held on Saturday at the West Southern Pines Center brought a diverse group of people together in perfect fall weather. With the smells of barbecue along with the sound of revival music in the air, the crowd had a variety of opportunities to celebrate “each cultures unique creativity, talent and entrepreneurship,” which was the theme of this year’s event.
Sponsored by the West Southern Pines Civic Club, the festival paid homage to the late Herman Thompson, a trail-blazing Southern Pines African-American lawyer who died in August.
In the center of the event was a stage for speakers and musicians, along with information on local businesses. Wrapped around the asphalt path were multiple vendors, a bouncy house, food and drinks and community resources.
“We are creating a business complex, promoting entrepreneurship,” said Kim Wade, of the West Southern Pines Civic Club. She also spoke about the importance of encouraging the community “to see all the things that others are doing, particularly when it comes to neighborhood businesses, to encourage the local economy and to supplement the incomes of people within the community.”
The annual arts festival was initiated by the West Southern Pines Civic Club in the 1970s, and was revived in 2017. Saturday’s celebration was the first since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the first at the center, the former Southern Pines Elementary School. The campus was recently acquired by the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust.
Plans are already underway for the 2023 event.
For more information about the Southern Pines Civic Club or about upcoming events, contact Kim Wade at (910) 692-4581 or Joyce Chalmers at (910) 528-5516.
