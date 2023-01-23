Geoffrey S. Berman, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan,

Geoffrey S. Berman, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, points to a mugshot of Larry Ray during a press conference on Feb. 11, 2020.

 Photograph via the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of New York

In interviews for an upcoming documentary series, victims of the convicted sex trafficker Larry Ray detailed the abuse they suffered at a home in Pinehurst.

Ray, 63, was sentenced Friday to 60 years in prison after being found guilty last April of sex trafficking, extortion and racketeering conspiracy, among other offenses. Prosecutors said he coerced and exploited students of Sarah Lawrence College, a small liberal arts school in New York, after moving into his daughter’s dormitory in 2010.
Stills from the trailer for Hulu's “Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence” showing Larry Ray's victims in Pinehurst in 2013.

Stills from the trailer for Hulu's “Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence” showing Larry Ray's victims in Pinehurst in 2013. 

