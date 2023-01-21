A man who for years extorted, abused and sexually exploited a group of college students has been sentenced for his crimes, some of which he committed at his stepfather’s home in Pinehurst.
Lawrence Ray, 63, was sentenced Friday, Jan. 20, to 60 years in prison for racketeering conspiracy, violent crime in aid of racketeering, extortion, sex trafficking, forced labor, tax evasion, and money laundering offenses.
In addition to the prison term, Ray was sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release. He was also ordered to forfeit proceeds from the sale of the Pinehurst home where some of his crimes took place, as well as the sale of his GoDaddy portfolio, which total $2,444,349.
He was convicted at trial in April 2022, where a jury found him guilty of all 15 charges against him.
Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced the sentencing in a press release.
“Larry Ray is a monster," Williams wrote in the release. "For years, he inflicted brutal and lifelong harm on innocent victims. Students who had their lives ahead of them. He groomed them and abused them into submission for his own gain. Through physical and psychological abuse, he took control over his victims’ minds and bodies and then extracted millions of dollars from them.
"The sentence imposed today will ensure that Ray will never harm victims again. I commend the brave victims who testified in court in the face of incredible trauma. I also thank the career prosecutors in this Office and our law enforcement partners who made the just conviction and sentence in this case possible.”
Prosecutors said Ray started an abusive cult among students at Sarah Lawrence College after moving into his daughter’s dormitory in 2010.
Ray’s abuses were first brought to light by reporters Ezra Marcus and James D. Walsh in a 2019 article for New York magazine. The story prompted the investigation that led to Ray’s arrest in February 2020.
According to an indictment, Ray traveled with three of his female victims to a family member’s home on Scarborough Place, a cul-de-sac near the Pinehurst No. 6 golf course, in 2013. The group stayed at the home for several months, the indictment said, making improvements to the property in order to compensate Ray for damages they had caused while living with him for a period in Manhattan.
He restricted the women’s access to food and sleep at the Pinehurst residence, the indictment said, “placing a lock on the refrigerator” and ordering the victims to “work in the middle of the night and to sleep outside in the summer heat.” The indictment said Ray physically assaulted one of the victims on multiple occasions in Pinehurst.
The press release from Williams' office said details for the indictment revealed that Ray subjected a group of college students and other victims he met after moving into his daughter’s dorm room at Sarah Lawrence College to sexual and psychological manipulation and physical abuse. His tactics included sleep deprivation, psychological and sexual humiliation, verbal abuse, threats of physical violence, physical violence, threats of criminal legal action, alienating the victims from their families, and exploiting the victims’ mental health vulnerabilities, the release said.
Through this manipulation and abuse, according to the release, Ray then extracted false confessions from the victims to causing purported damages to Ray and his family and associates and then extorted payment for those purported damages through several means — including hard labor and prostitution. Ray collected millions of dollars in forced prostitution proceeds from one of his victims, the release said.
Associates of Ray helped Ray collect and transfer the criminal proceeds, which he then shared with at least two associates. He then laundered criminal proceeds through an internet domain business and evaded paying taxes on his proceeds.
Restitution will be decided by the Court within 90 days of today’s sentencing.
RAY's co-defendant, Isabella Pollok, is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 22.
This case is being handled by the Office’s Violent and Organized Crime Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Danielle Sassoon, Mollie Bracewell, and Lindsey Keenan are in charge of the prosecution.
