In the midst of Operation Rolling Thunder, the Fort Bragg field artillery exercise and live-fire training, an in-air emergency with possible "flames, smoke, and loss of communication" was reported. Then the FAA issued the directive to the Moore County EMS and in a matter of minutes, the operators were scrambling to give five fire stations instructions.
According to EMS records, the original call came in at 6:42. The FAA tower at Fayetteville Regional Airport reported "an aircraft emergency" from an Apache helicopter. At the same time, Moore County EMS received a 911 call from someone claiming to have seen a helicopter in distress and in flames "near the airport where the golfers land." An additional distress signal came indicating that the helicopter may attempt to land at Gilliam McConnell airport in Carthage. Another caller indicated that the helicopter seemed to have landed or crashed "at Princess Gate and Airport Road," located miles from both the Moore County and Gilliam McConnell airports. Then another EMS all-call alerted the fire departments that "a thousand pounds of fuel is on board."
Meanwhile, Moore County Fire Departments and EMTs barreled towards the Moore County Airport. Then McConnell. Then Princess Gate. Then finally back to Moore County.
With seconds to spare, all municipalities in the area were represented with boots on the ground and sirens blaring on the tarmac of Moore County Airport prepared for whatever was about to happen.
When the helicopter did land without incident, Southern Pines Deputy Chief Ted Horvath moved quickly to the large helicopter to offer medical assistance, "prepared for the worst but very thankful that was not what I saw." The pilot insisted that he needed to "speak to his commander," according to Horvath, before any decision would be made to leave the aircraft or to continue his flight. Neither pilots departed the aircraft.
After several minutes, the pilot gave Horvath a thumbs up and disappeared into the night sky.
The 82nd Airborne Division quickly responded to The Pilot's request for information on Thursday. MSG Brian Rodan, Public Affairs Noncommissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC) noted that the "AH-64 Apache helicopter experienced fire indications from systems within the cockpit...and declared an emergency." Once the helicopter landed, "Upon inspection of the aircraft, it was deemed an erroneous alert due to a faulty electrical connection." Rodan also shared that the aircraft "did not experience any flames, smoke, or loss of communication."
Southern Pines Fire Chief Mike Cameron offered insight into some of the havoc, "The military helicopter that declared the emergency was communicating with the FAA Tower which in turn was communicating to our dispatch center relaying each detail including the type of emergency, number of souls on board, the amount of fuel being carried and the location and the destination."
He also suggested that "the pilots may have not known this area and were making quick decisions, probably under duress, while relaying all of this information to our dispatchers."
Cameron was quick to praise the county's EMS and fire departments for their professionalism and intent to "get it right." He said, "An in-flight emergency called in by any aircraft will always be a challenging call for emergency responders on the ground. Once again, the Moore County fire departments were adaptable and stood ready to respond to any emergency. I'm proud to call these men and women part of our firefighter family."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.