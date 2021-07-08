Power outage in Southern Pines.

 Image courtesy Duke Energy Progress

Nearly 200 customers of Moore County’s largest electric provider were without power as of 2:30 p.m.

Duke Energy Progress said crews are responding to four storm-related outages in the county. At least 190 local customers are affected, according to the company. 

The largest outage was reported near Weymouth Woods in Southern Pines, where Duke said its equipment was damaged by “fallen trees or limbs.” Smaller outages were identified near the intersection of McCrimmon and Deese roads in Carthage and near Simmons Road in Robbins.

Duke estimates that service will be restored to the affected customers by 5:15 p.m.

Over 330 local customers of Randolph Electric Membership Corporation lost power earlier on Thursday. The company said power has since been restored to those customers.

Vass Road Flooded 

The N.C. Department of Transportation reports that James Street is “impassable” between U.S. 1 and Vass-Lakeview Elementary School.

The waterlogged road was closed shortly after 1 p.m. No other storm-related road closures had been reported as of 3 p.m. in Moore County, which remains under a flash-flooding watch until 6 p.m.

James Street closed due to high water

Parts of the county were projected to see as many as 3 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh. The deluge caused Little River, which runs through Vass, to swell from 6.4 feet to 10.8 feet on Thursday. The river’s flood stage is 18 feet.

Water levels at Little River as of 1:30 p.m. on July 8, 2021.

