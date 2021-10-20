A vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Southern Pines on Wednesday, causing a brief power outage.
The accident was reported about 7:17 p.m. near Timberlane apartments on Murray Hill Road. A woman driving a white passenger car struck the pole, totaling her vehicle.
Firefighters at the scene said no one was injured in the crash. It was not immediately clear if the vehicle’s driver had been charged in connection with the incident.
Electricity flickered off in surrounding neighborhoods following the crash. A representative from Duke Energy arrived to assess the damage shortly after 8 p.m.
