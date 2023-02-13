Crain’s Creek Middle School Principal Melonie Jones will be transferred to Pinecrest as an assistant principal on March 1, months after videos of fighting between students surfaced on social media and spurred outcry over how the school handles discipline.
The school board appointed Scott Absher as interim principal at Crain’s Creek on Monday night along with a slate of other personnel changes. A Moore County Schools release, sent immediately following Monday’s meeting at Cameron Elementary, said that Jones requested the transfer to Pinecrest.
“I have great respect and appreciation for Melonie and her service to Moore County Schools since 1999,” Superintendent Tim Locklair said in the release.
“I greatly appreciate her commitment and work at Crain’s Creek Middle School and I look forward to her continued leadership with Moore County Schools. I am excited to see her positive impact on the students and staff at Pinecrest High School.”
Absher retired from Moore County Schools as principal of North Moore High School in 2012, and has since remained involved in various part-time capacities at Union Pines. He will step in as interim principal at Crain’s Creek on March 1.
Several Crain’s Creek parents and others addressed the school board on Monday night before Vice Chair David Hensley announced Jones’ transfer. They accused the board of failing to act to address a culture of bullying and harassment at Crain’s Creek.
Videos purported to be from Crain’s Creek have shown fights between students, what appear to be unprovoked attacks, and students directing obscenities at teachers. The board has heard complaints about the school at every board meeting, including explicit calls for Jones’ replacement, since those videos began widely circulating on social media in October.
“I myself, as a father, cannot and will not stand by and let my daughter be subjected to your inaction. I will not let her safety or education be jeopardized, or any of these kids in these schools,” Jonathan Bowman told the board on Monday.
“You know what needs to be done. We’re looking for something to be done.”
Several parents also decried the condition of the modular units that serve as sixth-grade classrooms on Crain’s Creek’s campus. Britney Warren, who took over the school’s parent-teacher association last fall, said that students deal with lack of air conditioning, poor air quality, and restricted access to amenities — like bathrooms — in the main building.
The relative isolation from the rest of the school also poses a challenge when it comes to overseeing students’ behavior .
“Presently there are the same fights and bullying issues, continued cussing, disrespecting teachers and fighting,” said Britney Warren, who took over the school’s parent-teacher association around the same time.
“Everyone is working hard to make this school better. Bad decisions have been made in the past that contribute to these problems. A number of small things have changed, but there’s a long way to go.”
Critics have speculated that Moore County Schools’ countywide redistricting contributed to the issues at Crain’s Creek. Redistricting moved about 150 students to Crains Creek over the fall of 2020 and 2021, pushing enrollment well beyond the school’s classroom capacity.
Many of those students live in West Southern Pines, which now falls within the school’s attendance lines. Dot Brower, a West Southern Pines native and community leader, said that families in the neighborhood are planning to request that their children be transferred out of Crain’s Creek next year.
Brower also mentioned the district’s understaffed bus routes as a factor working against West Southern Pines students, who live 10 miles from Crains Creek.
“Two communities of students that are not privy to the advantages of some as far as transportation have been bused and were bused to Crain’s Creek,” she said.
“In the beginning, we probably thought that was a good idea but we had no idea the impact that it would have on the least of us, and the least of them. Busing to satisfy numbers is a 60s discriminatory practice, especially when many of those at the greatest disadvantage are of color and have limited resources.”
Discipline data shared with the board earlier this month showed that Crain’s Creek reported three student-on-student assaults, 14 fights, and 41 incidents of “aggressive behavior” over the first semester of this school year. Together Crain’s Creek and Southern Middle account for the vast majority of the fights and assaults reported in Moore County’s middle schools both this year and last.
Julie Baugher, another speaker, noted that several board members heard grievances from students, parents and former Crain’s Creek staff members last fall before they were elected.
“The culture and leadership at Crain’s Creek Middle School has not changed. Our children who attend school there every day are not liars,” said Baugher.
“They come home every day and tell us the same things that are happening now were the same things that were happening in the fall.”
Baugher also raised the issue of the modular classrooms, which Hensley said the school board plans to replace “within two years” districtwide.
“If you all check the personnel report I believe you’re going to find that there's been a change in leadership at Crain’s Creek.”
“The No. 1 priority of my construction committee is elimination of trailers throughout all of Moore County Schools, not just Crain’s Creek,” he said. “I find them despicable and ridiculous and embarrassing that we even have them.”
Expanding Crain’s Creek to supplant the modular classrooms is among the building priorities up for discussion in the board’s next master facilities plan. Last year the board applied for a state grant to go ahead and pay for that expansion at an estimated cost of $5.7 million, but the project was not selected for funding.
