COVID Resurgence: Moore Mandating Masks, Offering Booster Shots as Death Toll Rises

With COVID-19 spreading at levels not seen since the height of the pandemic, Moore County has announced that face coverings will once again be required in government buildings.
The policy, which takes effect Wednesday, applies to all government employees and members of the public, regardless of their vaccination status. Exceptions will be made for children younger than five and individuals who may have difficulty wearing a mask because of a “medical or behavioral condition or disability,” according to an announcement from Moore County Public Safety.
The agency noted that Moore County has been designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “as having high community transmission levels of COVID.” Nearly 900 new infections have been recorded by the local health department since the beginning of August — more than double the number of cases recorded during the entire month of July.
Last week, the Moore County Board of Education narrowly approved a staff recommendation to require masks in schools until at least the end of September. The board voted 4-3 in support of the mandate.
The highly contagious delta variant has fueled a national resurgence of COVID-19, prompting the CDC to reverse its earlier guidance stating that fully vaccinated people could forego face coverings in public. The CDC now recommends that masks be worn by everyone in areas with high levels of transmission.
All of the currently available vaccines are reported to be effective against the variant, but infection is still possible. Immunized people account for about 6 percent of new cases in North Carolina.
Emily Sloan, director of public relations for FirstHealth of the Carolinas, said 11 of the 89 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the company’s multi-county system on Monday are vaccinated. FirstHealth could not immediately provide The Pilot with detailed hospitalization data.
Over 47,380 local residents, or about 47 percent of the county’s population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. An additional 3,123 residents were waiting to receive their second dose of the two-shot vaccine on Tuesday.
Health Department to Offer Booster Shots
The Moore County Health Department said it will begin administering booster shots next week to vaccinated residents with “moderately to severely compromised immune systems”
Booster shots are available only to immunocompromised individuals who have received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, according to the health department. The shots will be offered by appointment at the department’s office in Carthage beginning Aug. 24.
“With hospitalizations and case counts rapidly increasing over the last few weeks, we want to provide the most protection possible from vaccination, particularly to one of our most vulnerable populations — the immunocompromised,” Robert Wittmann, director of the health department, said in a news release.
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday amended the emergency use authorizations for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow booster shots for people with compromised immune systems. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, endorsed the shots in a statement on Friday.
“Emerging data suggest some people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems do not always build the same level of immunity compared to people who are not immunocompromised,” Walensky said. “In addition, in small studies, fully vaccinated immunocompromised people have accounted for a large proportion of hospitalized breakthrough cases.”
The following people are eligible for booster shots, according to the health department.
• Cancer patients undergoing active treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood;
• Organ transplant recipients who are taking medicine to suppress their immune systems;
• Stem cell transplant recipients who are less than two years out from their transplant and taking medicine to suppress their immune systems;
• Anyone with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome);
• Anyone with advanced or an untreated HIV infection; and
• Anyone receiving high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress their immune response.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling 910-947-7468. Residents are not required to show “medical records or proof of a weakened immune system,” the health department said.
3rd Outbreak Identified at Pinehurst Nursing Home
Pinehurst Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center is currently experiencing its third outbreak of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that a resident and an employee of the nursing home recently tested positive. The state defines an outbreak as two or more active infections in a so-called congregate living setting.
In April 2020, Pinehurst Healthcare became the first long-term care facility with an outbreak in Moore County. A total of 60 elderly residents and 24 staff members would eventually test positive, with five residents and an employee dying of complications from the disease.
After going 28 days with no new infections, the facility was removed from the state’s list of ongoing outbreaks. A second, less-severe outbreak was declared at the nursing home in January, with three residents and five employees testing positive.
Data from the Moore County Health Department showed that only 31 percent of the facility’s employees were vaccinated against COVID-19 as of July 1.
The state is also monitoring an outbreak first identified on July 29 at The Coventry, an assisted living facility that is part of the St. Joseph of the Pines community in Southern Pines. Two residents of the facility have tested positive, according to DHHS.
Over 25 cases and two deaths, both involving residents, are linked to a previous outbreak at The Coventry. Trinity Health, the Michigan company that owns both The Coventry and St. Joseph of the Pines, recently made vaccinations mandatory for workers.
“Over the last year, Trinity Health has counted our own colleagues and patients in the too-high coronavirus death toll.” Mike Slubowski, CEO and president of Trinity Health, the county’s eighth largest employer, said in a statement announcing the mandate. “Now that we have a proven way to prevent COVID-19 deaths, we are not hesitating to do our part."
Every nursing home and assisted living facility in Moore County has suffered at least one outbreak since the start of the pandemic. Outbreaks in long-term care settings account for 9 percent of all infections and 52 percent of deaths recorded in the county since the start of the pandemic, according to a Pilot analysis.
Penick Village in Southern Pines said Tuesday it will require all residents to wear face coverings in communal spaces. In a memo announcing the mandate, Caroline Eddy, acting chief executive officer, said at least two of the community’s independent-living residents, both of whom are vaccinated, recently tested positive for COVID-19.
“Many in our surrounding community are not vaccinated, and mask usage is not as prevalent as it was six months ago,” Eddy wrote. “Therefore, to continue to create an added layer of protection for our residents and staff, we will require all residents and visitors regardless of vaccination status to wear masks in our common areas.”
Local Death Toll Rises to 201
Moore County’s COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 200, with three residents dying of complications from the disease since Thursday.
The latest deaths were announced Monday by the Moore County Health Department. Matt Garner, public information officer for the department, said the deceased individuals were all white men older than 49.
They include a man in the “65-to-74” age range who died Thursday, a man in the “50-to-64” age range who died Friday, and a man older than 74 who died Sunday, according to Garner.
At least 201 local deaths are now linked to COVID-19. Of the 10,239 infections recorded in the county since the start of the pandemic, about 1.9 percent have been fatal.
A Pilot analysis of demographic data provided by the health department showed that 88 percent of the county’s deaths involve residents aged 65 and older. About 11 percent of the county’s fatal infections involved people aged 50 to 64.
White residents accounted for 76 percent of the county’s deaths, according to The Pilot’s analysis. Black residents made up 15 percent of the deaths. American Indians represented 4 percent; Hispanic residents represented 3 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.