Like much of the state, Moore County is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
The Moore County Health Department recorded a daily average of nearly 25 new infections for the seven days ending Wednesday, a 75-percent increase from the beginning of May. About 15.7 percent of coronavirus tests administered in the county were returning positive as of Wednesday, up from 9.5 percent on May 5.
A total of 174 cases were reported to the Health Department from May 11 to Wednesday. The actual number of new infections is almost certainly larger, as people are not required to notify the department when they test positive using an at-home kit.
Matt Garner, interim director of the department, attributed the recent spike in cases to the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus, which remains the dominant strand. The BA.2 subvariant of Omicron has triggered a wave of new infections across the United States.
Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services showed that 23,021 new cases were recorded in the state during the week ending May 14 — the largest weekly total reported since the original Omicron-fueled surge began to abate in mid-February.
Three nursing homes in Moore County are currently experiencing outbreaks of the virus, according to DHHS. An outbreak is defined by the state as two or more active infections in a congregate living setting.
The largest outbreak is at The Greens, a Pinehurst nursing home where 27 residents and 25 staff members recently tested positive. The other outbreaks are at Penick Village and St. Joseph of the Pines’ Health Center, both located in Southern Pines.
Outbreaks in long-term facilities were once a major driver of infections and deaths in Moore County, but Garner said the three latest outbreaks have not contributed significantly to the recent rise in cases.
“Most of the new numbers are tied to household contacts, from what we can determine,” he said. “These new outbreaks that have come about are a concern that we’re continuing to monitor, but most of our numbers continue to be through household spread.”
While cases are on the rise in Moore County, coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths are not. Garner said that is a “testament to the effectiveness of the vaccines.”
“The greatest protection that you can have is to stay up-to-date on your COVID-19 vaccinations,” he said. “If you haven’t been vaccinated or boosted, please do so. The shots provide the best protection against hospitalization, death and even the effects of long-COVID.”
About 58 percent of the county’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to DHHS. If counting only residents aged 18 and older, about 69 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.
Over 24,760 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the county since the start of the pandemic. At least 323 of those infections, or about 1.3 percent, have been fatal.
(3) comments
What is Moore County Health Dept doing about the high number of positive cases? Anything? Their recommendations? Steps being taken?
The CCP scamdemic is old news. Why not report instead the price of a gallon of gas, or baby formula - if you can find and afford either in this Democrat-created disaster of an economy. Three years ago a gallon of gas cost $1.50 for in Cheraw, SC, where one can also buy real fireworks.
Shut down the economy again and wait and see what the effect is then Kent. Get vaccinated AND boosted unless your objective happens to be further damage to our economy and your pocketbook.
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.