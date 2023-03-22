Version of these business stories originally appeared in The Sway newsletter. To subscribe to this free twice-weekly e-newsletter, visit ItsTheSway.com.
Kitten Around
Moore County is getting its first cat cafe called — what else? — Kitten Around. Lcoated at 18 Courthouse Square in Carthage, it’s a place where you can come hang out, get a coffee and play with cats. All the cats come from area shelters and will be adoptable. Owner Denna Schreiner and her husband were inspired by a cat cafe in Concord.
The coffee counter will have the basics and some baked goods, but Denna says “we’re not trying to be a full-service coffee shop. We’re here for the cats.”
The cat room, separate from the coffee counter, only allows six people at a time to make sure the cats don’t get overwelmed.
Denna plans to have 10-12 cats in the lounge at a time.
Book an hour slot online, at kittenaroundcatlounge.com/reservations, for $12 Tuesday to Thursday or $15 Friday to Saturday, or do a 30-minute walk-in for $8. Proceeds help with the cats’ care.
While cats at Kitten Around will be adoptable, it is not an intake facility; the fully-vetted cats inside will come from local shelters. Pets are not allowed. Reach the business by phone at 910-722-2093.
Wishflower Lane Ice Cream
Wishflower Lane Ice Cream & Homemade Goods will become the newest store to open in downtown Carthage on Friday with desserts, gifts and old-fashioned candies. Owner Klarissa Dimmick has been making and selling crafts for the last 12 years, previously on Etsy and in Twigg & Co.
“When we walked in the floor was already checkered and we thought it looked like an ice cream shop,” she said, “and Carthage didn’t have one.”
Patrons can pick a homemade waffle cones and choose between 12 flavors of hard ice cream and nine flavors of soft serve. All soft serve will be lactose free and gluten free, and there will be two sugar-free hard ice cream flavors.
“We’re excited to meet more people in Carthage,” says Clarissa’s husband, Ian.
Hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2-7 p.m. Sunday. Find it next to Kitten Around Cat Cafe (whose owners are Klarissa’s neighbors in real life, too) at 26 Courthouse Square. The number is 910-722-2097.
