Scott Thomas McCaffrey, left, and Tambra Lynn Clift

Scott Thomas McCaffrey, left, and Tambra Lynn Clift

 Photographs via Moore County Sheriff's Office

A man and woman were arrested after police found a rented moving truck filled with dead dogs in Seven Lakes.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said the remains of 10 dogs were discovered Tuesday in the back of the truck, which had been parked on Grant Street. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the animals died because of “negligence” by the vehicle’s operators — Scott Thomas McCaffrey and Tambra Lynn Clift.

Authorities said McCaffrey, 48, and Clift, 50, are originally from Weslaco, a city near the Mexican Border. Warrants reviewed by The Pilot on Thursday indicate the couple was staying in an RV park off Gilliam McConnell Road in Carthage at the time of their arrest.

They are both charged with 10 counts of felony cruelty to animals. The dogs, which included a Siberian Husky and nine Cane Corso mastiffs, had been exposed to “excess heat while locked in a moving van without water or reasonable means of escape,” the warrants said.

McCaffrey and Clift were placed in the Moore County Detention Center under separate $30,000 bonds. Their first court appearance is set for June 30.

They will be represented by court-appointed attorneys. Matthew Rothbeind has been assigned to represent McCaffrey, while Jim Van Camp has been assigned to Clift.

The Sheriff’s Office said autopsies will be performed on two of the dogs to determine their exact cause of death. Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the agency’s tip line at 910-947-4444.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Bobby Hancock

Please put them in a truck and let them see what it feels like.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days