A man and woman were arrested after police found a rented moving truck filled with dead dogs in Seven Lakes.
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said the remains of 10 dogs were discovered Tuesday in the back of the truck, which had been parked on Grant Street. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the animals died because of “negligence” by the vehicle’s operators — Scott Thomas McCaffrey and Tambra Lynn Clift.
Authorities said McCaffrey, 48, and Clift, 50, are originally from Weslaco, a city near the Mexican Border. Warrants reviewed by The Pilot on Thursday indicate the couple was staying in an RV park off Gilliam McConnell Road in Carthage at the time of their arrest.
They are both charged with 10 counts of felony cruelty to animals. The dogs, which included a Siberian Husky and nine Cane Corso mastiffs, had been exposed to “excess heat while locked in a moving van without water or reasonable means of escape,” the warrants said.
McCaffrey and Clift were placed in the Moore County Detention Center under separate $30,000 bonds. Their first court appearance is set for June 30.
They will be represented by court-appointed attorneys. Matthew Rothbeind has been assigned to represent McCaffrey, while Jim Van Camp has been assigned to Clift.
The Sheriff’s Office said autopsies will be performed on two of the dogs to determine their exact cause of death. Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the agency’s tip line at 910-947-4444.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
(1) comment
Please put them in a truck and let them see what it feels like.
