A countywide networking social will be held this Thursday, Nov. 4, to celebrate the business and nonprofit community of Moore County. Join the Moore County Chamber of Commerce from 5-7 p.m., on the third floor at 160 W. New York Ave. in Southern Pines.
The free event is co-hosted by the Aberdeen Business Community; Carthage Century Committee; Southern Pines Business Association; Pinehurst Business Partners, Moore County Partners in Progress; and the Pinehurst, Southern Pines and Aberdeen Convention & Visitors Bureau
There is still time to register to attend. Visit www.moorecountychamber.com for more information.
