The county’s environmental health department is working to address a backlog of septic permits which has been stacking up for months.
Matt Garner, interim health director for the county, gave an update on the status of environmental health permits at the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday. He said that the
two employees who were hired in January are entering their final stage of training, and should be ready to tackle permits in late May to early June. Garner said the addition of these employees “should help a great deal.”
The county’s sewage site division is currently short-staffed, with four out of seven positions currently vacant. Garner has said that the staffing shortage, along with the county’s influx of development, has largely been responsible for the permit hold-up. There are currently upwards of 170 pending permits for septic systems, with wait times of up to six months or more, he said Tuesday.
Garner also noted Tuesday that Moore County is not the only county grappling with this issue. Garner said counties across the state are struggling to keep up with permits, and it’s a problem that has been years in the making.
Nonetheless, Garner said the county is being proactive in decreasing wait times for septic permits.
“Several of our county departments have come together to apply a multi-pronged approach to address this,” Garner said.
Garner said his department is working with human resources to recruit applicants to fill the vacancies. They have also allowed environmental health staff to work overtime when necessary and have added more resource staff members to assist the department. Garner said he is also in contact with nearby counties, including Richmond and Hoke, to help recruit staff and offer inter-local assistance.
Garner also shared that the department is considering adding an environmental health technician in place of one or two of the vacant inspections positions. Such a position would be easier to fill because it doesn’t require a four-year degree. Garner said surrounding counties have had success after adding this position to their environmental health departments.
County Commissioner Nick Picerno suggested that they go about seeking to hire a full-time environmental health technician as soon as possible. Garner said he would get to work on that.
This is a developing story
