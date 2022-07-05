Pinehurst homeowners do not have the right to obstruct the county's access to public water and sewer lines, even if no recorded deed of the county's ownership exists, the N.C. Court of Appeals has ruled in a closely watched case.
The ruling, issued Tuesday, came from a dispute regarding a fence that Randy Acres and his wife Soek Yie Phan had built at the edge of their property on Palmetto Road in Pinehurst. The fence blocks one end of a gravel alley that runs between homes on Village Green East and Laurel Road. Residents have used that alley for decades to access their garages, and the Village of Pinehurst uses it to collect garbage from the houses.
"The village is pleased with the unanimous decision released today by the North Carolina Court of Appeals," Mike Newman, Pinehurst's attorney, wrote in a statement on behalf of the village. "Not surprisingly, the court held that Moore County is the lawful owner of the utility lines that have provided water and sewer services to village residents for many decades. The Court also held that Moore County owns a lawful easement to maintain and service these utility lines."
County Attorney Misty Leland said the county was satisfied with the ruling.
"The County is well-pleased with the Court of Appeal’s unanimous ruling in the County’s favor," Leland wrote in an email to The Pilot.
The fence, the county argued, impeded the public's access to the alleyway and, more importantly, the county's access to public water and sewer infrastructure beneath it. The county took the matter to court in 2019 after the couple refused to stop the fence's construction but ultimately lost.
The appellate ruling reverses a 2021 decision by a trial court, which had stated that the county had no proof of an existing water and sewer easement on the property. The county appealed the decision.
“The record here unequivocally reveals the county has continuously used and operated the lines on the property for a public purpose since 1999, and the county asserts it maintains ownership of the lines and an attendant easement,” the appeals court ruling states.
“We conclude the trial court erred and reverse the summary judgment order,” the ruling states.
In the oral arguments at the N.C. Court of Appeals, Locke Beatty, the lawyer representing Acres and Phan, argued that the defendants had a legal right to do what they wished with the property, including to the public infrastructure in place.
"If the clients dug up the pipes and tossed them out, I don't believe the county has shown any property right over any portion of the client's property to have a claim against them," Beatty said.
The ruling lays out the escalating sequence of events that ultimately resulted in the legal dispute. Acres has owned the property since 2004 and, before the new fence was built, there was already an existing fence on the property. In 2012, with Acres' permission, the county took down part of that fence to do some maintenance on the water and sewer lines. It later restored the disturbed portion of the fence.
However, in 2018, the couple decided that the existing fence was not sufficient, initiating the so-called "spite fence" argument after a dispute with neighbors who built a garage and guesthouse on an adjoining lot.
The fence dispute with the county began as soon as the shovel hit the ground in 2018. According to the new ruling, Acres and Phan had first applied for a permit from Pinehurst to build the fence further out. The village had told him to ask the county to “determine water line placement and recommended location of fencing.” However, that never happened.
“Defendants never contacted Moore County about the location of the fence,” the ruling states. “They called a local 811 service for public utility markings. Defendants then dug installation holes for the new fence, exposing but not rupturing the underground mains.”
In March of 2019, Pinehurst informed the county of the lines' exposure and “Moore County staff visited the site the same day and attempted to order them to stop the work.” The county also sent the defendants an email the next day to stop building on the easement, which they allegedly never responded to.
The next month, they built the fence “running above the utility mains operated by the county and blocking their neighbors’ access to their new garage,” as well as preventing the public from accessing the gravel alley.
The county alleged that the "new fence closes in 'the water main, sewer main and manhole, thus preventing adequate access'."
A month after the fence's construction, in May 2019, the county sent the couple two letters demanding that they take down the fence in two weeks. They did not oblige and several weeks later allegedly planted holly trees "all along the inside of the fence directly above the water main." The trees can be seen in pictures of the fence.
On June 25, the county filed the first lawsuit.
Since there was no record that the county owned the right-of-way or initially installed the lines, the Superior Court judge ruled that the county never sufficiently proved that such an easement ever existed or that any entity pursued one in line with the state laws at the time the lines were put in.
However, in reversing the ruling, the N.C. Court of Appeals stated that this transaction record is not necessary.
Since the county only sought a partial summary judgment from the appeals court, the judges remanded the issue, putting the trial court responsible for determining the "size and scope of the easement and any remaining issues raised by the pleadings."
Newman hopes the ruling will conclude the lengthy debate.
"Mr. Acres decided to build a spite fence directly on top of the County’s utility line. His actions improperly blocked the County’s easement, blocked emergency vehicles from accessing this residential alleyway, and blocked his neighbors’ use of an alley which had been open and publicly used by Village residents for over 100 years," Newman said. "The village is hopeful that today’s decision from the Court of Appeals will finally put an end to this unfortunate and unnecessary controversy."
Leland agreed. "The Court of Appeals’ decision will become final in twenty days," she said. "The County looks forward to a final resolution of this issue."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.