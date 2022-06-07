Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 89F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
The county is taking steps toward potentially bringing in more funding for the school district.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Commissioners, the commissioners agreed to draft a resolution of their goals to increase funding for more state-enhanced teaching positions. Once drafted, the county will send the resolution to the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, which will vote on whether to include it in their legislative priorities for the General Assembly.
Commissioner Nick Picerno, who spearheaded the effort, said that this process is designed to give counties a chance to have their concerns heard by the state legislature. The process happens every two years and involves soliciting legislative goals from the state’s counties. From there, Picerno said the NCACC picks a few goals to focus on in the upcoming legislative session.
Picerno said he wanted to focus on school funding, an issue he believes counties across the state are facing.
“I've reached out to Superintendent Locklair and asked him specifically, is there one thing that the general assembly could fund that it's not funding now that would relieve pressure from local funding and move it back to the state, where the constitution says it belongs,” Picerno said.
Locklair said in response that the most beneficial thing the state could do was to increase the number of teaching positions it funds from a K-5 to K-8 allotment. That would mean adding 15 to 16 more teaching positions to the roster.
“This would reduce the burden and local call for teaching positions and allow those resources to be applied to reduce class sizes across the district,” Locklair wrote in a statement Picerno read aloud at Tuesday’s meeting.
School funding has been an increasing issue for the school district, with Moore County Schools facing an expected budget shortfall of $5 million for the upcoming fiscal year.
While there’s no guarantee that the resolution will make it into the NCACC’s legislative priorities, Picerno believes it’s a good contender, since it affects “probably all 100 counties in North Carolina.”
(2) comments
The percentage of children attending MCS government schools has declined from 84% to 72% in the past decade. The actual number of students has also been dropping for years. If anything, the legislature should be cutting its spending on Moore County government schools. If spending was also based on academic performance, it should be cut even further.
It may be a good "contender" but those state legislators are going to see it as counties coming after their money. Their, being money that belongs to the state legislators. How about trying to get the legislators to agree to allow counties to assess impact fees on builders? New houses bring more kids which means more schools needing to be built ( 100% the responsibility of counties per state law.) Legislators have no current claim on builders money. How about getting legislators to let counties, cities, villages and towns issue sales tax exempt certificates on their purchases? The state legislators know that's not their money, they only get to keep it for a short time. These two things might be easier to get through up in Raleigh than asking legislators for "their" money. I do wish the counties luck though on getting improved funding for grades 5-8. It will be a great achievement if successful.
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.