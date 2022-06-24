In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Moore County Board of Commissioners rejected a request that would have rezoned a small piece of land in West End along N.C. 73.
The 2.5-acre parcel would have been rezoned from residential and agricultural uses to highway commercial.
The rejection came after several residents and nearby property owners expressed safety concerns about the impact of a new commercial development on the land, especially given the state’s plan to widen the highway in the next couple of years. Those opposing the project had also emphasized the historic nature of the properties, including the house on the property and the church across the street, which date back to the 1910s.
The church, West End United Methodist Church, had also expressed concerns that a neighboring business could interfere with its services.
The county’s planning board had previously recommended denial of the rezoning request, counter to a report from county planners indicating that the rezoning was compatible with future land use maps.
In explaining their decision Tuesday, commissioners took different paths. Commissioner Catherine Graham had asked whether an allowable use for the property would be a convenience store, and Planning Director Debra Ensminger confirmed such a use would be permitted. This is relevant because convenience stores would attract a lot of cars to the area, a concern raised by the church.
“While I strongly encourage people being able to use their property for what they want to use it for, and I encourage commercial development in Moore County — certainly we need it — (the property owner) bought the property knowing it was directly across from a place of worship,” Commissioner Cathrine Graham said. “If we ever needed places of worship in America, we need them now.”
The commissioners also acknowledged that they had heard the various concerns residents had about the project, and were taking that into consideration.
“Since the majority of people are opposed to it, I’ll have to side with them,” Commissioner Jerry Daeke said.
Commissioner Frank Quis noted that, sooner or later, growth was coming to West End.
He said that he believed commercial development could be good for the area, and the unincorporated area had already taken steps in that direction.
“While I agree with my fellow commissioners on this matter, I want you all to be engaged and realize there can be good commercial development,” Quis said.
Quis noted that the highway corridor overlay district where the property is located itself has a “good check” in place that would prevent “less desirable commercial uses.” He said that the county had sought input from citizens a few years ago about what commercial uses they would like to see on the highway corridors, and the feedback they received had been put into the ordinances.
“This is an area of transition,” Quis said, referring to the highway corridor. “It really is.”
In other action Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners:
* Approved contracts to complete renovations of the roof and parking lot on the building that houses the Moore County Department of Social Services and other smaller departments;
* Transferred ownership of the Caropines water system to Southern Pines.
* Approved funding for a new county computer “firewall” construction. The system is an essential line of defense to ensure the county’s virtual security.
* Approved a rezoning request to Rural Agriculture from Highway Commercial of a property with a single-family residence on N.C. 211.
Contact Evey Weisblat at (910) 693-2474 or evey@thepilot.com.
