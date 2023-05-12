The Moore County Board of Commissioners will give the public the first look Tuesday night of a proposed budget that plans to use a “better” than revenue-neutral tax rate, County Manager Wayne Vest said.
Moore County currently collects 48 cents for every $100 of a property’s valuation. But properties were all reappraised this year substantially higher, which is giving local governments a chance to roll back tax rates to accommodate the property value growth.
The new rate for the 2023-24 fiscal year budget would be 33 cents — two pennies less than the estimated revenue neutral rate, or the rate that would bring in the same amount of current revenue. This levy is on top of local tax rates from each of the county’s municipalities.
The revaluation of property, which occurs every four years in Moore County, examined 74,104 parcels, of which 38,796 were marked as improved residential parcels. County Tax Administrator Gary Briggs estimated a 50 percent increase in property values, reflecting what has been a white-hot real estate market locally.
Individuals can apply for an appeal if they believe their property was inaccurately assessed. The deadline for filing appeals is June 22. Forms are available online at the county website, under the Tax Department.
The budget that will be discussed Tuesday night also includes decreases for the Advanced Life Support tax, which funds the Emergency Medical Service paramedic system, and the rural fire district tax.
The life support tax is currently at 4 cents per $100 valuation and budgeted for 3.75 cents, above its revenue neutral rate of 2.9 cents. The fire tax would go from 10.5 to 8.75 cents, also slightly above its revenue neutral rate at 8.71 cents.
When combined, the tax rates would be about one penny lower than the totaled revenue neutral rates at about 46 cents per $100 valuation. This total is also less than the current combined tax rate at 63 cents.
The budget to be presented also reflects a 6 percent cost-of-living adjustment that’s split between two periods. A three percent increase would occur in July of 2023 and another three percent in January of 2024.
Another main aspect of the draft budget includes hiring 33 employees, with about half of those for the Sheriff's Department to staff the new Carthage courthouse and investigation and detention positions.
The Board of Commissioners will review the budget presentation at its meeting on Tuesday, May 16, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the historic courthouse, 1 Courthouse Square in Carthage.
The 22 highest paid County employees received an average 17% pay increase between Nov. 2021 and Nov. 2022. Now there is an additional increase on the way, which is fine. My question is, how did our teachers do during that period? Moore County offers an 8% supplement to teacher salaries over the state salary, we can, and should, do better.
John Misiaszek
