unionchurchroadhearing

Participants get sworn in during a quasi-judicial hearing for the Union Church Road subdivision. 

 Evey Weisblat/The Pilot

A heavily anticipated hearing for a major subdivision on Union Church Road in Carthage will continue again Thursday evening after it was temporarily postponed by the Moore County Board of Commissioners on May 16.

The developer, Tri-South Builders, is looking to build a subdivision with 53 lots on approximately 74 acres. According to the county’s zoning ordinances, a maximum of 80 lots is allowed in the Residential Agricultural (RA-40) zoning district.

The property, which is currently undeveloped, is located in a largely rural part of the county, with adjacent areas being either undeveloped or spread out single family homes.

The proposed development joins a growing list of subdivisions being put forward in the county’s unincorporated and traditionally agricultural areas, a trend that has concerned long-time residents, who see this new development as taking away from the agricultural history of the county and strength of its farming communities.

This was plain to see during the May 16 commissioners meeting. It attracted a full house, with at least half of those in attendance coming out to witness the quasi-judicial hearing on the subdivision.

Prior to the discussion, a petition with the goal of keeping the agricultural nature of the county’s rural areas intact had garnered upwards of 600 signatures, organizer Nicholas Lasala said.

During the initial position of the hearing, two attorneys squared off, with Michael Parker representing the opposition and Nick Robinson representing the developer. The hearing left off with the third witness being questioned. Several more witnesses will be called to the stand in the next part of the hearing.

It will continue on Thursday, June 2 at 5:30 p.m. at 1 Courthouse Square in Carthage.

Contact Evey Weisblat at (910) 693-2474 or evey@thepilot.com.

