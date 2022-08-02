featured County to Build Accessible Playground at Hillcrest Park BY EVEY WEISBLAT, staff writer Evey Weisblat Author email Aug 2, 2022 Aug 2, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The splash pad at Hillcrest Park. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Moore County is getting a new, 100 percent accessible playground.The inclusive playground is part of the master plan for Hillcrest Park, the home of the county's new splash pad and recreation center. It will be located on the campus, adjacent to the splash pad.The Moore County Board of Commissioners signed off on the $250,000 project at their meeting Tuesday.Commissioner Catherine Graham, who has led the board's efforts to increase accessibility, commended the Parks and Recreation Department for their work on the project. “It means a lot to the recreation board to see this accomplished," Graham said. "It means a lot to Moore County citizens. It means a lot to this board."The playground will be compatible with the Americans with Disabilities Act and include amenities that all kids can enjoy.Commissioners agreed to an Oct. 1 start date for construction, which will take around four months to complete.This is a developing story. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Evey Weisblat Author email Follow Evey Weisblat Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism. Register Log In Digital Only Subscriptions Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot. Starting at $10.17 for 30 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free. As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Free Get Started Home Delivery Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com. Starting at $80.25 for 365 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration 12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days 3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days 6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days LATEST E-EDITION Sunday, July 31, 2022 Calendar Aug 2 Treat Yourself Tuesday Tue, Aug 2, 2022 Aug 2 All Star Kids Class ages 5-12 Tue, Aug 2, 2022 Aug 4 Shaw House Tours (NOW ON SATURDAYS) Thu, Aug 4, 2022 Aug 4 All Star Kids Class ages 5-12 Thu, Aug 4, 2022 Aug 5 New Paintings by Keiko Genka Fri, Aug 5, 2022
