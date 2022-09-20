County leaders worked through a series of motions Tuesday evening related to improvements and a long anticipated extension of sewer lines in Vass. An easy 20 minute commute to Fort Bragg, the town has developed more slowly than other areas along the eastern side of the county primarily due to the lack of sewer and challenging drainage issues on many of its lots.
Back in 2018, the county accepted a low interest loan and a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development division totaling $4.8 million to pay for an extension of the sewer lines, a project commonly known as Phase 2. But the federal agency tossed in a caveat and required 100 new customers to sign up and pay the $1,800 connection fee in advance.
Vass applied for a state Community Development Block Grant to lower that fee and finally met the 100 new sign-up threshold late last year. The county had also been busy acquiring land easements needed for the new sewer lines. That process, and Vass’ new growth patterns, drove some adaptations in the overall plan.
As presented, plans for Phase 2 include installation of approximately 36,400 linear feet of an 8-inch gravity sewer line east of U.S. 1, 5,600 feet of a sewer force main, two lift stations and related equipment. The project was initially bid in May; however, only one bid was received and it was over budget. The decision was made to divide the work into four separate contracts.
On Tuesday, the Moore County Board of Commissioners awarded three contracts including $3.4 million to SKC, Inc., and two separate contracts to Temple Grading and Construction Company, Inc. not to exceed $2,48 million and $1.4 million. The section of work identified as Contract 3 will need to be re-bid, explained Public Works Director Randy Gould.
County leaders also approved submitting applications for an asset inventory and assessment grant. Gould noted the Vass and Pinehurst water and wastewater systems are up to 100 years old and are experiencing significant failures. These expected studies will help establish priorities for needed projects and develop long-range improvement and sustainability plans. LKC Engineers has been contracted to provide preliminary engineering and project scoping services.
