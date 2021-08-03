Moore County’s most versatile and competitive industrial site has failed to attract business investment, despite years of marketing it for project leads for economic development.
Iron Horse Industrial Park is a 128-acre “shovel ready” site located just off N.C. 211 on Carolina Road in Aberdeen. The property has previously been certified by the state and offers water, sewer, natural gas and rail access. Aberdeen and Rockfish Railroad owns the majority of the site in conjunction with a smaller connected parcel owned by the Three Rivers Land Trust.
Working with the local economic development operation Partners in Progress (PIP), the two owners appealed to county leaders to support their application to the North Carolina Railroad Company (NCRR) Build-Ready Sites grant program. The intent is to use grant funds to clear and grade a portion of the property to make it more desirable to prospective clients.
According to the NCRR Build-Ready program material, there is a substantial amount of land available for development located along active railroad corridors. The state offers multiple funding opportunities for development needs “when there is an active development client.” But, often, companies are unable to wait on these improvements. Thus, having a ready site becomes a key advantage when competing with other areas to attract a prospective business.
Commissioners Chairman Frank Quis said the request for the county’s support for the grant application was initially raised by Natalie Hawkins, Partners in Progress’s executive director, during a committee meeting last Friday.
The NCRR grant program requires a 40 percent match from recipients; however, the Iron Horse Industrial Park property owners plan to pay the match.
“No county funding would be required,” said Quis.
The letter of support states the opportunity to make the site more client-ready and competitive through land preparation work would be a much needed jumpstart toward attracting and recruiting tenants.
The letter further details the county’s support for “the overall development of the Park as a means to bring new quality jobs, capital investment, and tax base to our communities. We will continue to partner with PIP on purposeful recruitment efforts for this site.”
In other discussion Tuesday, Commissioners Vice Chair Louis Gregory said he wanted to clarify a recent comment about his tenure as a Moore County commissioner.
“It has come to my attention that a member of my party (Republican) said that I will not be serving after the next election. That is not true,” Gregory said. “I intend on serving for the entire time that I was elected.”
Gregory was reelected to represent District 2 last November, after capturing more than 65 percent of votes cast. In addition to serving as a county commissioner, Gregory serves as the commissioners’ liaison to the Board of Health.
During Tuesday’s comment period, Gregory also recognized outgoing Elections Director Glenda Clendenin for her service. She announced her intention to retire in September after three decades in the role.
“She has done an outstanding job for the citizens of Moore. I wish her a long and happy retirement,” Gregory said.
Developing that industrial park is a step in the right direction to potentially bring good jobs to Moore County. Good for PIP and the Commissioners for supporting this.
John Miiaszek
