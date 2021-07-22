It’s been almost three years since Moore County issued bonds to pay for Aberdeen Elementary School in the first of three bond sales that voters approved in 2018.
Since then, the proceeds to the county have gone well above the $103 million to build the new schools in Aberdeen, Southern Pines and Pinehurst.
The bonds’ attractiveness to investors netted the county just over $10 million beyond that figure in premiums from the financial firms that purchased the bonds. Some of that money has already gone toward smaller school building and maintenance projects on Moore County Schools’ laundry list of overdue capital needs. The school board is now discussing putting the remaining $8.5 million toward renovating six elementary school gymnasiums.
To a lesser extent the county itself is benefiting from revenue related to the bond sales too. On Monday the Moore County Board of Commissioners voted to move a total of $750,000 from the bonds to the county’s general fund.
Of that total, $169,000 comes from refunds of the sales taxes associated with materials for the Southern Pines and Pinehurst construction projects. Moore County, not the school district, pays those invoices directly so that they’re exempt from sales taxes.
The rest, nearly $581,000, is from interest payments related to the Aberdeen Elementary bonds.
The money will still be spent on the schools: specifically, it will go toward the county’s digital learning fund for Moore County Schools. The county regularly allocates $750,000 to the school district each year for everything from new Chromebooks for teachers and students to the internet servers and wireless routers that keep each school and classroom online. That payment is accounted independently of the rest of the district’s local operating budget.
As of Monday, the commissioners have earmarked funds from the bond sales to cover two years’ worth of digital learning expenses. Back in March, they approved a transfer of sales tax refunds — $206,000 from the Southern Pines school project and $544,000 from Aberdeen — to reimburse the county for the $750,000 allocated from the county’s general fund for digital equipment in the 2021 fiscal year.
The commissioners also approved a $10,802 carryover in that digital learning fund from the last fiscal year, which ended June 30, to the current one. The schools did not spend the entire $750,000 last year.
Both of those actions were part of the commissioners’ consent agenda and approved as a group with about a dozen items.
In other business Monday, the county approved a carryover of COVID-19 relief funding to the Moore County Health Department. The health department ended the last fiscal year with $83,270 still on hand from the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act.
According to Caroline Xiong, the county’s finance director, the health department originally received $320,355 to roll out COVID-19 vaccinations to Moore County residents. As of the end of June, the department had spent about half of that on administrative salaries and overtime related to the pandemic. Another $74,000 went to purchase vaccines and supplies.
The federal government has extended the deadline to spend those monies until the end of the 2022 fiscal year, so the remaining $83,000 will support the health department’s vaccination efforts in the coming year.
Commissioner Louis Gregory, who requested that the commissioners vote on that item separately from the rest of the consent agenda, said that there’s another $800,000 available to the health department for pandemic-related expenses.
“What I’d like to see happen is to get a clarification as to why we haven't utilized the money that the state has given to us to use for health benefits as it relates to COVID,” said Gregory.
(1) comment
That money being transferred to the general fund by the Commissioner's was approved by taxpayer's to be spent on construction of our schools. The County has already increased our taxes to cover the annual digital learning expenditure.That money should be used for construction and major deferred maintenance which also may quality as capital expense. Another possible option for how some of the bond premium and refunded sales taxes could be used is to acquire and install adaptive playground equipment for at least our elementary schools so that handicapped kids can have recreational opportunity just as able bodied kids do.
John Misiaszek
