An outdoor shooting range in Carthage that was closed last year due to safety concerns will be allowed to reopen, following a negotiated settlement between the county and the property owner.
“We are requiring significant changes be made to the range to ensure the safety of citizens,” said Ward Medlin, Moore County’s deputy attorney.
The 28-acre property on Farm Life School Road near the Joel Road intersection is owned by C.B. Ragsdale. His son-in-law, Steve Jones, operates Freedom Firearms Training, a private shooting range on the tract where concealed carry classes are taught. Historically, the range has also been used by off-duty law enforcement officers.
In June 2019, Moore County received a formal complaint about the range’s operation.
Moore County Planning and Zoning staff initiated an investigation and observed numerous violations of the county’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO). These issues include the size of the tract, which is 20 acres smaller than required for a shooting range. Also, the earthen berms to protect neighboring properties from errant projectiles were too short, and the shooting and target areas did not meet setback requirements. In addition, the range site was within one-quarter to one-half mile of numerous houses and a church.
Gerald Ross and his extended family own adjoining rural properties to the west and south of the Ragsdale property. He said they are disappointed with the settlement agreement.
“It was a bootleg shooting range and the county agreed to shut it down for safety violations in 2019. The owner sued and it seems to me the county has caved, in my opinion,” Ross said. “I can’t for the life of me understand what is really behind allowing this to reopen. It doesn’t seem fair at all.”
The Pilot contacted Jones, who refused to offer comment on the proceedings or the settlement agreement.
According to Medlin, during the litigation process, it was discovered that the Moore County Sheriff’s Office had been using the range since at least 2014 for qualifying officers and members of the Special Response Team. In North Carolina, the General Assembly passed legislation in October 2018 that established a five-year statute of limitations for discovered zoning violations.
“From the county’s perspective, the shooting range was operating for more than five years and we knew about it, even though it was non-conforming with the UDO,” Medlin said.
During the investigation, a second complaint was discovered that dated back to July 2011. A neighboring homeowner reported to the Sheriff’s Office that a projectile had entered her property; however, the incident pre-dated construction of the shooting range.
In the settlement agreement signed on Oct. 14, both the county and Ragsdale/Jones acknowledged there were “significant questions of fact related to issues concerning a statute of limitations defense” and whether conditions relating to the operation of the outdoor shooting range “are actually injurious or dangerous to the public health or safety...It is the desire of both parties to resolve the dispute through compromise thereby ensuring the safety of the public and harmonizing the continued use of outdoor shooting range with the intent of the UDO.”
The agreement spells out a number of upgrades and improvements that Jones must make to the property before the shooting range may reopen.
Medlin said the county hired Chad Thompson, the chief firearms instructor at the North Carolina Justice Academy, as a subject expert during the litigation process, which included a two-day hearing last November.
“He visited the range and he did not feel it was safe, as it existed,” Medlin said. “The settlement calls for a reconfiguration of the range.”
The new layout shifts the ‘down range’ target position to an easterly direction, requires the installation of new and taller berms on the northern, southern and eastern sides of the range, construction of a new access road with fencing installed, and signage that is consistent with the UDO.
The range may only operate during specific times and the agreement limits weapons to handgun use only — rifles or shotguns are prohibited.
“The primary purpose of the range is for concealed carry classes,” Medlin said, noting the agreement requires Jones to carry a $1 million dollar liability policy and restricts the range use to no more than four classes per month.
Any shooting for non-carry concealed classes is limited to NRA range certified safety officers. Law enforcement agencies may continue to use the facility, by appointment, and must furnish a NRA certified safety officer as the agency deems appropriate.
County Attorney Misty Leland said the negotiated settlement “was the county’s best opportunity to make this range safe.”
“It was very clear the range was operating for more than five years. The statute requires us to prove actual injurious to the public safely, not potential,” she said.
If Jones violates the requirements of the consent judgement, the county has the option to file contempt proceedings on him to either bring them into compliance or be fined for violating the order.
Ross said the required changes are “certainly improvements” but did not satisfy all of his concerns.
“t was just a free-for-all before. It was totally unsupervised, there were no gates or limits on what they were shooting,” Ross said.
The reconfigured range is still located within too close of proximity to neighboring houses, Ross believes. More importantly, the new down range target positions — in the direction of Ragsdale’s residence — also means that shooters will be aiming at a public road.
“The improvements proposed are an improvement but it’s sort of like putting lipstick on a pig. The problem here which is not addressed is location, location, location,” said Ross. “Under no circumstances should houses be within a half-mile of a range. I just don’t get it.
“But the most compelling aspect of the settlement is that the shooting direction is towards Farm Life School Road. The road is approximately 1,000 to 1,200 feet away,” he added. “I think the citizens of Moore County and especially those with kids that go to schools that use this road, Sandhills Farm Life and Union Pines, need to be aware of the danger they face taking a road with weapons pointed in that direction.”
Leland said their expert firearms safety witness signed an affidavit that he approved of the reconfigured range design.
“He approved every safety component to it. Based on his assessment, if a projectile leaves the property, then the range operation is not being compliant,” Leland said.
In addition, prior to signing off on the agreement, the county commissioners visited the shooting range to better understand the recommended changes.
“The county’s focus this whole time has been on public safety. Ultimately we went through mediation,” she added. “We would never want to put anyone in harm’s way and no county commissioner would. But in the hours of the hearing and walking the property, they felt very comfortable. Safety has been the number one reason the county pursued this.”
