A countywide standard for recycling rules will be a more efficient approach going forward that will also reduce contamination in the solid waste stream. But getting the message out to area residents will take time.
Solid Waste Director David Lambert has proposed a multi-pronged campaign with lighthearted, short videos and refrigerator magnet reminders, in addition to more traditional communication methods such as outdoor message boards, and print and online advertising.
On Tuesday, the Moore County Board of Commissioners approved a grant application submitted to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to support the #RecycleMoore program. The requested grant amount of $21,246 includes a required $3,541 local match that would be funded by the county possibly with assistance from municipal partners.
As public education on recycling grows it is anticipated that recycling contamination (and the costs associated with it) will decrease, Lambert noted.
Last fall Moore County, in consultation with DEQ, facilitated the development of a standardized list of acceptable materials. The goal was to improve recycling output, as a whole, by removing the confusing — and sometimes conflicting — rules that exist among different towns’ programs.
The #RecycleMoore program is available to all households in Moore County, including municipal areas where curbside recycling exists and also the county-operated recycling convenience centers.
In other discussion on Tuesday, the Moore County Board of Commissioners:
* Approved a conditional use permit for an expansion to an existing sawmill business located on Walter Road in Carthage.
* Appointed Jennifer Wincklhofer to the Subdivision Review Board
* Heard a presentation from Partners in Progress about the results of a recent feasibility study for building an entrepreneurial hub in the former Tyson & Jones Buggy Co. factory in downtown Carthage. The town owns the property and plans to submit a redevelopment grant application with an 80/20 local match requirement to restore the building.
* During the public comment period, Carthage resident Kevin Lewis said he disagreed with using standardized school testing to determine the value of public schools. He said Moore County is rich in artists, writers and other talents that are not always evident through standardized testing. He also expressed concern about newcomers pushing for change and asked county leaders to “reject any overtures for school vouchers.”
Also during public comment, Whispering Pines Mayor Alexa Roberts scolded Vice Chair Louis Gregory for attempting to delay a standard operating procedure during the commissioners Jan. 5 meeting as a result of his “backroom conversation with one school board member.” Roberts also called out Commissioner Catherine Graham for showing more concern, initially, for Gregory’s verbal agreement than the timely budget request presented by the county’s finance office.
