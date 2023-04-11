The Moore County Board of Education, having added in a few new priorities, is set to ask the Board of Commissioners for a $3 million funding increase for the coming budget year.
The Board of Education will consider approving a $37.5 million local operating budget request next week. That’s less than the $38.4 million the school board asked the county to give the schools a year ago, but more than the $34.5 million the commissioners ultimately agreed to fund.
It’s also less than the $5 million in added projected expenses for the district outlined in the proposed budget. Some of those expenses include increases in teacher and staff salaries set at the state level, inflation in other costs and new spending priorities from the board.
The board reviewed the updated budget proposal from Superintendent Tim Locklair during its work session on Monday. Board Chair Robert Levy compared the board's local funding request favorably to the six percent inflation figure administrators used to calculate materials cost increases for next year.
“So what you’re saying is, for less than the cost of inflation, we are able to do an expanded budget. I think the county commissioners should be more than happy to deal with something like that,” he said.
“We’re not taking advantage of inflationary times, but we’re really doing a good budget which is centered on the students and their needs, rather than simply expanding.”
Next year, the board is planning to use about $2.2 million of its fund balance — unspent money banked in previous years — to offset those cost increases. Of that, $1.6 million comes from funding not spent on salaries this year and another $550,000 comes from federal impact aid and Medicaid reimbursement funding with specific restrictions on how it is spent.
The board had planned to use $1.7 million of “unrestricted” fund balance this year, but is on track to leave it largely untouched by the end of the school year. That’s because Moore County Schools has consistently had about 40 teaching jobs, along with a handful of teacher assistant and custodian positions, open throughout the school year.
Those lapsed salaries themselves account for $3.3 million. About half of that has been reprogrammed to cover substitute teachers and employee overtime to compensate for those unfilled jobs. Moore County Schools’ proposed budget for next year puts the remaining $1.6 million to use in what Locklair is calling a “hybrid approach” to covering cost increases.
Projected cost increases next year include $1.5 million for employee salary increases set by the General Assembly. That figure won’t be certain until the state adopts its own budget later this year.
Administrators are also projecting another $405,000 in expenses for increases in the local salary supplement paid by Moore County. That pay supplement is designed to make Moore County more competitive among other districts in the region when it comes to hiring.
“The majority of that request is really going to be about taking care of our people so they can keep taking care of our kids,” Locklair said.
Growth in charter school enrollment also accounts for part of what administrators call “fixed” cost increases. Moore County Schools covers the county’s obligation to fund the education of both traditional public and charter school students evenly. That figure is projected to be nearly $3.5 million next year, a $265,000 increase and about 10 percent of the district’s local allowance for operations.
Locklair originally proposed a draft budget in March after several meetings with the board’s budget committee. It has since evolved through small group meetings with board members to include:
* $110,000 to bring school resource officers’ salaries in line with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office;
* $90,000 for a special needs “master teacher” to coordinate services to students with disabilities at a high-need school as a pilot program for the district; and
* $150,000 to fund incentive pay for bus drivers.
That’s on top of $350,000 to add teachers at the Community Learning Center at Pinckney and $90,000 to add an assistant principal between Crain’s Creek and New Century middle schools. The alternative school currently serves students in grades 7 through 12, but administrators hope to expand it to sixth grade and increase its overall capacity.
The budget proposal involves using impact aid money, allocated to Moore County Schools based on its population of military-connected students, to fund the SRO salary increases. With support from the county, the district is currently working to hire more officers with the goal of stationing at least one on every campus. But recruitment has been slow.
The budget proposal puts $440,000 in banked Medicaid reimbursements toward the bulk of the other “expansion” items. Locklair said last month that the district has enough money saved in that fund to sustain that strategy for another three years or so.
The school board will consider adopting the budget during its regular business meeting on Monday at Robbins Elementary School. Locklair is then scheduled to present the board’s budget to the county commissioners Tuesday.
Board member Pauline Bruno expressed reservations about the added middle school assistant principal. Currently New Century and Crain’s Creek each have a full-time assistant principal, plus another assistant principal who splits time between the two schools. Board member Stacey Caldwell pointed out that the added position would give both schools two assistant principals, as West Pine Middle and Southern Middle already have.
The rest of the board members said they would support that line item’s inclusion in the budget request.
“I would just about bet that “halves” aren’t really half and half; that they’re sometimes more pulled to one school,” Levy said.
Moore County Schools’ budget for the 2023-2034 school year also includes an $800,000 yearly capital allocation from the county. Currently administrators are predicting $95 million in state funding and $20 million in federal money. Along with $7.7 million in funding for the school lunch program, the overall budget projection totals $167 million.
Contact Mary Kate Murphy at (910) 693-2479 or mkmurphy@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.