Moore County’s commissioners and school board are applying for a state grant to expand Crains Creek Middle School in Vass.
The proposed project would include 12 classrooms along with offices and storage at a projected cost of $5.7 million. It’s one of a portfolio of eight building projects the school board originally voted to submit for potential need-based construction grants funded by the state lottery.
When Superintendent Tim Locklair presented that list to the commissioners on Tuesday, they moved to proceed with only one.
Including a new Carthage Elementary School, the total estimated cost of the school board’s original list exceeded $60 million.
The state would require Moore County to match at least 15 percent of the cost for any project selected for a grant, and the $43 million projected cost of a new Carthage Elementary significantly exceeds the grant’s limit for an elementary school project. So the county’s potential match for all eight projects would have totaled around $16 million.
Since districts around the state are expected to submit around $3 billion worth of projects for just under $300 million in available grant funding, it’s highly unlikely that all or even a majority of that eight-project list would receive a grant.
Commissioner Nick Picerno didn’t appreciate being asked to sign off on the school board’s proposal so near the Sept. 1 grant application deadline.
“You’ve got to communicate with us. You can’t put us under the gun. It’s not right; it’s not fair. It puts us in a position where we can’t research and actually do our job,” he said. “I know you probably didn’t do it intentionally, but I’m going to keep harping on it until our two boards get together and work together.”
Applications opened Aug. 1. Locklair said that the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, which administers the grant, informed school officials of the grant guidelines in late July.
“It is time-compressed, and I’m not happy with that either as superintendent, but that is the deadline that they’ve set for submission of these grants,” said Locklair.
Earlier this month the school board unanimously agreed to apply to the Needs-Based Public School Building Capital Fund, and agreed on which projects it should include in that application. The school board did not rank them in terms of priority.
The list included gym renovations at Cameron, Highfalls and Westmoore elementary schools which, as Picerno pointed out on Tuesday, are already set to be paid for using premium money from the 2018 school construction bonds.
John Birath, Moore County Schools’ executive officer for operations, said those projects were included because architectural work is already underway. So construction could begin in a relatively short time frame after a grant award, and that bond premium funding could be shifted to renovating another gym. Neither Sandhills Farm Life, Vass-Lakeview nor Carthage currently have air-conditioned gyms.
“We’re trying to capitalize on those because in a lot of the other categories we’re not going to rank high enough,” said Birath. “So we wanted to identify projects that would position us best for this opportunity.”
Picerno moved to approve the grant application for the Crains Creek project, prompting a unanimous vote by the commissioners.
If funded through the state grant, the county would have to provide an estimated $853,000 in matching funds.
An expansion at Crains Creek would bring the school’s classroom capacity up to 700, which is in line with what its cafeteria, media center and gym were designed for. When the school was built in 2009, the school board and commissioners at the time opted to build fewer classrooms as a cost-cutting measure with the option of adding them later as needed.
The school board’s recent redistricting changed Crains Creek’s attendance area to include parts of Southern Pines.
It enrolled 584 students at the end of the last school year, and that number is expected to grow with further residential development. The school is accommodating that overage using mobile classroom buildings.
The application will be Moore County Schools’ first to the need-based capital fund. The state legislature created the program in 2017, but it was not open to counties considered among the state’s most well-off until last year.
In the past, the bulk of the grants have gone to counties in Tier I and II of the state’s system for evaluating the economic well-being of counties. Tier I counties are among the state’s poorest in overall wealth. Moore County falls within Tier III, which covers the 20 most well-off counties.
Eligibility is still limited to districts that serve counties where the property tax base is less than $40 billion, rules which exclude just a handful of metropolitan areas. Moore County’s total tax base is approximately $13 billion.
The grants announced this spring disbursed $395 million of funds across 42 projects in 28 counties.
Other projects on the school board’s original list for consideration were:
*Replacement of several building roofs at Elise Middle;
*Renovating the exceptional children’s building at Cameron Elementary;
*renovating and air conditioning the Vass-Lakeview gym.
Originally school staff proposed a list of projects that included renovating the locker rooms at Union Pines and Pinecrest, but school board members voted to remove them and add Carthage Elementary.
“The strategy here is to look at projects that will put us in the best position possible for potential award of a grant, and those are smaller type projects,” Locklair told the board.
“The full renovation of Carthage Elementary School, I’m going to guess $30 million probably wouldn’t do it and I think that’s towards the cap of the elementary.”
While the board unanimously agreed which projects to submit for consideration for a grant, board member Ed Dennison was pessimistic about Moore County Schools’ chances to receive a significant grant award.
“If we think we’re going to get a lot of money out of this, we’re kidding ourselves,” he said. “We’re not going to get $30 million for a school. I would go with the ones we have, get them in there and see if we have any luck. The chances are going to be slim.”
(1) comment
For some reason, apparently, the commissioners have been advised not to submit all of these proposed projects by someone from the state. That doesn't make any sense, but it is what it is.
John Misiaszek
