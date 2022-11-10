Moore County’s COVID-19 trends have seen sustained improvement heading into the third winter of the pandemic, said Matt Garner, interim director of the Moore County Health Department.
In a presentation to the Moore County Board of Health on Monday, Garner said there were 29 percent fewer new infections recorded by the department in October 2022 than in October 2021, when over 700 cases were identified. The decreased spread of the virus, combined with an ever-increasing population of vaccinated residents, puts the county in a better position heading into the winter holiday season, a period that for the past two years has coincided with spikes in cases.
The county’s moving, seven-day average of new cases has fallen by nearly 52 percent since late-September, according to Garner. The latest available data from the Health Department showed a daily average of about 16 new infections for the seven days ending Wednesday, down from a daily average of 31 cases for the week ending Sept. 28.
Over 29,674 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded by the Health Department since the start of the pandemic. At least 342 of those infections, or about 1.1 percent, have been fatal.
Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services showed that 59 percent of the county’s population had completed their initial vaccine series as of Tuesday. If counting only adults aged 18 and older, over 70 percent of the county’s population has been vaccinated.
Addressing the Board of Health, Garner noted that 11 percent of the county’s adult population has received at least one new booster shot. The percentage is much higher for older residents, he said, with about 23 percent of residents aged 65 or older having received a booster.
Later on Monday, Melissa Fraley, nursing director for the Health Department, told the board that Moore County, like much of the state, is seeing an uptick in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The virus has spread among clusters of children at some local daycares, she said, and a few adults have been treated for RSV at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in recent weeks.
“It’s not typically a reportable illness,” Fraley said. “But because we’re seeing such a spike in RSV cases on kind of an off-season basis, (the state is) tracking it a little more closely.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.