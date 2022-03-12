Moore County commissioners won’t begin their budget discussions in earnest for more than a month yet, but their staff began briefing them this past week on what to expect in terms of priorities.
County Manager Wayne Vest on Wednesday laid out a rough sketch of plans for the upcoming fiscal year budget, which begins July 1.
Vest said the plan is to develop the budget, as in the past few years, based on existing tax rate and projected revenue.
The first priority is debt service, followed by public safety, education and health and human services. In terms of debt service, the county plans to budget $28.5 million for the upcoming fiscal year, with a principal amount of $19.2 million and $9.3 million in interest. The majority of that debt comes from the general fund — including 16.3 million in education debt from construction of four new schools — followed by utility and then EMS debt.
In terms of revenue projections, Vest anticipates $2.2 million in growth for the general fund from property taxes. The other funding source for the general fund is sales tax, which Vest said is going to be a major source of revenue in the upcoming fiscal year. Mid-year projections have already shown sales tax collection proceeds to be running ahead of budgeted expectations.
Notably, there are also two funding sources from this year’s budget that will be accounted for in the new spending plan. These include $19.5 million in the local recovery fund from the American Rescue Plan and an estimated $7 million in a national opioid settlement fund.
Discussions will happen throughout April to finalize numbers for the budget. Vest is expected to roll out his overall county budget in early May.
