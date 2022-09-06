No new monkeypox infections have been reported in Moore County since Friday, when the first recorded case involving an individual was identified by the local Health Department.
The person, whose identity is being withheld by health officials, tested positive at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. The person is isolating at home until the infection runs its course, authorities said.
Matt Garner, interim director of the department, said no additional cases had been reported as of Tuesday morning. Information about the infected individual’s condition was not immediately available.
More than 19,960 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed across all 50 states since the U.S. outbreak began in May, with 377 of those infections, or about 1.8 percent, linked to North Carolina.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reports that nearly all of the state’s cases “have been in men who have sex with men, consistent with findings from other jurisdictions.” Black men have been disproportionately affected, accounting for 68 percent of the state’s cases.
Monkeypox is primarily transmitted through infected bodily fluids during sex. Despite the current outbreak, the virus remains relatively rare and is rarely fatal.
The Moore County Health Department has a limited supply of vaccines that is being prioritized for people who have been exposed to the virus. Garner said the vaccine had been administered to eight people in the county as of Tuesday.
The Health Department had been prepared for the outbreak to reach Moore County. Garner said members of the agency’s staff spent a day running through various monkeypox-related “scenarios” and practicing infection-control procedures in July.
“As of right now, we're just keeping up with the same response that we've had,” he said in a phone interview on Friday. “It doesn't trigger any alarms. We just want to make sure the public is aware of the symptoms, but it's still fairly rare. People need to be aware of the symptoms and they need to stay on top of that and monitor themselves.”
Monkeypox symptoms may include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle aches and backache, headache, sore throat, nasal congestion or cough.
Monkeypox’s arrival in Moore County comes as the Health Department enters the 30th month of its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The department reported more than 1,070 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in August, marking a slight increase from the number of cases reported in July. Weekly case totals are released by the department on Wednesdays and do not reflect infections identified through at-home testing kits.
At least five local deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in August. Garner said the deceased residents include:
• Two white, “non-Hispanic” men older than 75 who died on Aug. 4 and on Aug. 12, respectively;
• A “Black non-Hispanic male in the 65 to 74 age group” who died on Aug. 13;
• A “white, non-Hispanic woman” older than 75 who died on Aug. 15;
• A “white, non-Hispanic woman in the 65 to 74 age group” who died on Aug. 19.
Of the 28,108 cases recorded in the county since the start of the pandemic, 335, or about percent, have been fatal.
At least five local long-term care facilities are experiencing coronavirus outbreaks, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The agency defines an outbreak as two or more active infections in a nursing home, jail or other setting where people live closely together.
Facilities identified in N.C. DHHS’ report of ongoing outbreaks for the week ending Aug. 30 include:
• Peak Resources Pinelake, a Carthage nursing home with five infected residents and seven infected staff members;
• Penick Village, a Southern Pines nursing home with one infected resident and four infected staff members;
• St. Joseph of the Pines Health Center, a Southern Pines nursing home with three infected residents and 21 infected staff members;
• The Greens, a Pinehurst nursing home with two infected residents and three infected staff members;
• Fox Hollow Senior Living, a Southern Pines assisted living facility with 11 infected residents and five infected staff members.
The department’s report for the week ending Tuesday was not scheduled for release until after The Pilot’s print deadline.
