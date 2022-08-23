After sitting through a series of hearings that stretched throughout the summer, the Moore County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to deny a special use permit for a major subdivision on Union Church Road.
The 4-0 vote took place at a special meeting on Tuesday. Commissioner Nick Picerno recused himself from the vote due to impartiality concerns, since his nephew was project manager for the developer.
Surrounded mostly by farmland and single-family homes, the site is in a largely rural part of the county, where residents draw water from their own wells and enjoy access to wildlife.
The property for the proposed subdivision is located on roughly 74 acres of undeveloped land in the Carthage area. Tri-South Builders sought to build 53 homes there. According to county ordinances, a maximum of 80 lots is allowed in the zoning district of Rural Agriculture.
The project had faced staunch opposition from local property owners, many of whom own small, family farms. They see the proposed development as infringing upon the lives they have built for themselves in the countryside and bringing suburban development and its impacts closer to them.
The leaders of the opposition also founded Moore Family Farms, a group that aims to reduce urban sprawl and promote the development of small area farms in rural areas.
Discussion among the commissioners was brief. In explaining their decision, they cited overlapping concerns about the subdivision’s incongruence with the surrounding area and departure from the county’s land use plan.
Commissioner Frank Quis, the board chair, first proposed a motion to deny the permit. He said the county’s existing land use plan, which discourages major subdivisions within rural agricultural areas such as the one in question and encourages them within municipal districts, informed his decision.
Quis emphasized that the proposed subdivision could put an undue burden on the county’s infrastructure and its ability to provide adequate water to residents and could jeopardize the safety of pedestrians by causing unaccounted for traffic.
Quis also said the property was not in harmony with the surrounding area in terms of density and lot size.
“It is my belief that there's nothing similar to surrounding properties,” he said.
Commissioner Catherine Graham voiced similar concerns, focusing on the preservation of the county’s goal to “protect the ambience and heritage” as decreed in the land use plan.
Commissioner Jerry Daeke said his experience in land planning, as well as opposition from the community, had convinced him.
“The citizens have spoken, and that means a lot to me,” Daeke said.
Commissioner Otis Ritter criticized what he considered to be tightly packed together houses in the subdivision as proposed.
“The density of population had convinced me to deny this,” Ritter said. “These lots are awful small for that many people, so that’s why I vote to deny this.”
For those who opposed the development, the contest isn’t over. They believe it is necessary to continue advocating for the growth of family farms and preservation of the county’s agricultural heritage.
“This bodes well for our future, and I'm excited to see what might happen from this point,” said Michael Parker, the attorney leading the opposition and an owner of a nearby family farm. He emphasized that he is “not opposed to growth, but it needs to be responsible. It needs to be planned, and it's not been that way.”
“But I will tell you,” Parker added, “it's not the end of the fight. Because these issues are going to keep coming up. People have got to remain vigilant and we’ve got to be prepared to fight it where we see it.”
It is unclear yet whether the developer plans to appeal the decision. Nick Robinson, the attorney representing the developer, did not comment after the meeting. County Attorney Misty Leland said measures were taken to preserve the record in case of an appeal.
(1) comment
A great decision. Now how about putting a moratorium on apartment buildings!
