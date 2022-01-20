The power has barely been restored for thousands of Moore County residents, and now the prospect of more winter weather lies ahead for Friday and Saturday.
The National Weather Service is warning county residents that a slight accumulation of snow and sleet could make travel treacherous on Friday and Saturday.
Projections for more power loss are not as great as they were last weekend — little chance of freezing rain is in the forecast — but power companies were already staging trucks and crews in the region Wednesday night.
According to Gail Hartfield, a meteorologist with the service’s Raleigh bureau, rain forecasted to move across the area on Thursday will likely develop into a wintry mix as temperatures drop into the low 20s overnight. That mix will continue into Friday and Friday night, when lows are expected to be in the teens, and into daybreak Saturday, with a potential accumulation of 1-3 inches of snow and sleet.
Hartfield said exposed streets could thaw during a relatively brief moment of clear skies on Saturday, when temperatures could reach 40 degrees. She added that shaded roads will remain icy and all could refreeze Saturday night as temperatures drop into the 20s.
Anticipating some dangerous conditions Friday morning, Moore County Schools canceled school for Friday and made it an optional work day for staff, but only if they could travel safely. All events for Thursday evening were also canceled.
The Town of Southern Pines is preparing for the winter storm expected this evening, as today’s rain is anticipated to change to snow with the possibility of sleet and black ice. Conditions are expected to be dangerous tonight and we urge the community to get home early tonight in the event that snow, sleet, and ice occurs earlier than forecasted. With this in mind, the Town announces the following cancellations and delays related to services, programs, and meetings over the next 24 hours:
On Thursday afternoon, Southern Pines town officials canceled all evening activities. No decision was made yet on Friday or weekend activities.
Reservoir Park was scheduled to be closed and barricaded at 7 p.m. due to the likely dangerous road conditions on N.C. 22.
For Friday, the following town facilities have delayed opening until at least noon: Southern Pines Library; Douglass Community Center/Senior Center; Campbell House Recreation Center.
Town staff will monitor conditions and announce any additional delays or closures, as appropriate, for Friday and the weekend.
Energy companies, more than familiar with Moore County after last Sunday’s storm, are preparing early.
Duke Energy, which serves the majority of Moore, has established a Winter Storm Restoration Center at the Rockingham Dragway in nearby Richmond County.
“That means 150 bucket trucks, dozens of other support vehicles, housing for more than 300 linemen and related workers, even a commissary,” a post on the Dragway’s Facebook reads. “ Almost overnight, they managed to create a fully-functioning city.”
Workers at Randolph Electric Membership Corporation, the county’s second largest utility, are rested and ready to work around the clock, said spokesperson Nicole Arnold. Arnold said the corporation expects the impact to be less than last weekend, but “it’s better to be overprepared and for the storm to underperform.”
Serena Lovely is a writer for The Pilot and The Sway. Reach her at Serena@itsthesway.com.
