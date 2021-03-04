A proposed rezoning of a former 238-acre farm on the outskirts of Vass was rejected by the Moore County Planning Board following a public hearing on Thursday.
Developer Pete Mace submitted the request on behalf of Forest Haven, LLC, to rezone the former truffle farm -- purported to be the largest on the East Coast -- to a residential zoning designation that could smooth the path for a potential major subdivision.
Neighbors who attended the meeting raised concerns about the impact on traffic, safety, environmental issues due to water runoff and whether an influx of single-family homes was an appropriate use in an area better known for its century-old farms.
Mace did not speak but a representative for the property owners said he understood the neighbors’ apprehension. He explained it was his fiduciary responsibility to seek out the highest and best use of the property and while no detailed plans were presented, it was heavily suggested a proposal for a large community of single-family homes would follow if the rezoning was approved.
Property owners James and Susan Rice, who founded Forest Haven, LLC, filed for bankruptcy protection in late 2019. They had attempted to grow truffles which are prized by chefs, but notoriously difficult to cultivate. Last October, the Rices were indicted by a federal grand jury in Greensboro on conspiracy and tax evasion charges, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Planning Director Debra Ensminger noted the county’s future Land Use Map classifies the site for rural agricultural use, which is not compatible with the requested rezoning; however, she said the site’s proximity to existing infrastructure, such as public water, should be considered in reviewing the proposal.
The 238-acre site on Union Church and Ring roads is located approximately 3,000 feet from the town of Vass’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. Adjacent properties include a mix of farms and single-family homes.
Vice Chair Harry Huberth said the surrounding area has some pretty intensive farming uses.
Neighbor Michael Parker who owns and operates a commercial beef and hay farm directly across the street said this rezoning request was the largest parcel considered for such a change since at least January 2017, based on his research of Moore County records.
Instead of a major subdivision, he said the property has great potential to be developed into mini-farms that would be attractive to homesteaders and retiring military families looking to put down roots.
“You are talking about planning a subdivision in a rural farming community,” Parker said. “But you have the potential to build something great.”
Another neighbor who identified himself as an army veteran agreed, asking the Planning Board to not allow viable farmland to be divided into such small lots, “I’m asking you to limit sprawl.”
Former Union Pines High School principal, Robin (Ring) Lea, spoke on behalf of the Ring family, who own 65 acres that back up to subject tract.
“We are the Rings of Ring Road,” she said, joking that their commercial chicken farm creates familiar “pleasures” that accompany such ventures including strong odors. She also expressed concern that schools in the area are already past capacity and questioned whether the outskirts of Vass were prepared for this type of expansive development.
Following a brief discussion, the Moore County Planning Board unanimously recommended denial of the proposed general use rezoning request. The application will be considered by the Moore County Board of Commissioners during a public hearing tentatively scheduled April 20.
