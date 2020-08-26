A $25 million dollar business development project in Pinehurst that is expected to generate 50 jobs will be discussed by county and village leaders in early September.
The Moore County Board of Commissioners and Pinehurst Village Council have announced separate public hearings on Tuesday, Sept. 8 to consider proposed economic incentive agreements with an as-yet, unnamed organization that intends to build a new facility within Pinehurst’s village limits.
Called “Project Woodpecker,” the project has been under tight wraps since early March, when county and village officials began holding closed sessions to discuss the concept.
According to the required legal notice for the public hearings, the project would create 50 jobs retained or created above Moore County’s average wage level. The N.C. Department of Commerce reported the area's individual median wage earnings were $33,288 in 2018.
In addition to the new facility, the organization will also “periodically host events that will include substantial investment,” thus generating tax revenue and enhancing business prospects in the area.
The proposed agreement includes 10 years of incentive grants to be calculated as 90 percent of the total property taxes paid above and beyond the current ad valorem tax value, provided the organization meets job creation and capital investment goals. Grant funding would be paid by the county and Pinehurst from new tax revenues collected as a result of the organization’s investment.
No additional information about the organization or specific details about the project have been announced.
In a July telephone interview with The Pilot, County Chairman Frank Quis acknowledged that local officials have been working under a confidentiality agreement.
“What I can say is that I am optimistic about a couple of projects in Moore that seem to be moving forward. It is important that elected officials are forthright to the extent you can be.”
The Moore County Board of Commissioners will convene for a special meeting and public hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 4:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Historic Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Square in Carthage.
The Pinehurst Village Council will convene for a public hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 4:30 p.m. at Town Hall, 395 Magnolia Road in Pinehurst. The meeting discussion and hearing can also be viewed online at www.vopcnc.org/live.
You shouldn't have to bribe anyone to come here. I did it all on my own they can too. If they are leaving a high cost area they will see plenty of savings without the need to pay them off. I left Connecticut because the Government was doing stupid things like giving away money to companies who never lived up to the agreements and left ordinary taxpayers holding the bag. As soon as the incentives are up the companies start looking for an offer from someone else. Don't fall into the trap.
Can we please have an update of the progess on the new schools in Moore County?
The Pilot published this update on Aug. 21 about the new school buildings in Aberdeen, Southern Pines and Pinehurst. https://www.thepilot.com/news/moore-countys-new-school-buildings-progressing-on-schedule/article_d0cd7964-e3db-11ea-813c-eb9e6f892863.html
If any business is looking to expand in Pinehurst, they do NOT need corporate welfare, akin to “Robbing Peter to pay Paul”.
Any business investing in Pinehurst is as entitled to"corporate welfare" as any business investing in any other part of North Carolina. If "corporate welfare" is available -TAKE IT.
John Misiaszek
Guess who pays for that "Corporate Welfare?" Regular taxpayers like you and I.
Normally incentives are clawed back if goals aren't met. We need jobs and tax base,not including new houses built for us retirees from the north, here in Moore County. Unless those jobs and commercial / industrial tax base materialize taxes are certain to increase.
John Misiaszek
