The Moore County Board of Commissioners will consider financing options to fund the new courthouse addition and renovation project during a budget retreat on Wednesday.
The approximately $35 million project is expected to go out to bid in April.
Mitch Brigulio, with the county’s financial adviser Davenport and Co., presented a preliminary debt analysis during the county commissioners winter summit last month. He recommended pursuing one of two options to secure a mortgage: a public market sale (limited obligation bonds) or a direct bank loan with an installment financing agreement.
Depending on the financing selection and interest rate, Brigulio estimated the county’s annual debt payments will run $2 million and total debt service would be between $41.7-$44.8 million on a 20-year finance agreement.
“Interest rates are good right now and, hopefully, we can stay in that environment and even do better. Certainly we are lower than where we’d anticipated we would be during the planning period of this project,” said Brigulio. “The cost of the project will drive how much you need to borrow, and the amount you need to borrow will drive the ultimate cost with interest.”
Moore County has been under increasing pressure from the state judicial system to replace or expand the current courthouse facility in Carthage, which has been deemed a security and safety hazard by several studies.
In 2018, Moseley Architects was hired to design the project.
Plans call for a four-story addition to the existing facility that will create 120,000-square feet of space as well as a partial basement with a small, secured parking lot for court officials. The first floor will primarily house the Clerk of Court offices and provide a public lobby. The second floor of the new building will be reserved for Superior Court proceedings, and District Court will be on the third and fourth floors. The existing building, which opened in 1979, will also be renovated and connected to the new facility as part of the overall plan.
Dan Mace of Moseley Architects said the addition will provide separate and secure points of entry and exit for the public, judges and prisoners.
“You don’t want them crossing paths. That is an integral function of the new building,” Mace said.
Last year the county and town of Carthage reached an agreement to close one block of Dowd Street from Saunders Street to the circle around the Historic Courthouse building to better accommodate the new structure.
Parking was also a “top priority subject” as plans have progressed. In November 2019, the county commissioners voted unanimously to acquire land including the former site of the Fred’s store in downtown Carthage for $1.8 million for parking. In addition the county purchased the old Carthage fire station on McNeill Street last year for $198,830 to allow more room for the expansion project.
“The plan is basically finished. Everyone knows what it will look like and now the rubber hits the road when it goes out to bid in the next few days,” Rich Smith, the county’s capital project manager, said during a presentation in mid-February. “The process to get here has been lengthy.”
