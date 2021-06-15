A sparse crowd showed up for Tuesday’s public budget hearing before the Moore County Board of Commissioners. Notably absent were the collective voices heard during this same time in 2019 and 2020, when public school supporters rallied to request full funding of the Moore County Schools (MCS) budget.
Board of Education Chair Libby Carter offered an analogy. She compared their annual budget request to a child sending letters to Santa only to be disappointed when the "gift" was less than what neighboring children had received. Carter said county leaders have seen fit to provide additional support to other departments, such as public safety, approved new staff positions and funded cost-of-living pay increases for county employees, while ignoring similar requests by MCS.
“I do not begrudge these departments these increases. The services they provide are necessary for our quality of life. But I find it interesting...County Manager Wayne Vest lists education as the number one priority in his presentation but nowhere in the budget does it seem that education is prioritized,” said Carter.
A major sticking point is the $1.1 million request not included in the recommended budget that would fund a new salary scale for MCS supporting staff.
Rachel Chandler, data manager at Southern Pines Elementary, said that she and many other school staff members work second jobs to make ends meet on top of wearing multiple hats during the school day.
During last year’s budget hearing, she said county leaders were presented with data that showed MCS support (classified) staff were underpaid for the area; however, when the budget was approved, the requested increases were denied.
Chandler said it was “disheartening” to see county leaders once again reject the Board of Education’s recommendations, especially after navigating the challenges brought on by COVID-19.
“I don’t understand how you expect Moore County Schools to continue to operate effectively when you won’t fully fund the budget.’
Vass resident John Misiaszek said while state legislators have not seen fit to properly fund schools, there is nothing to preclude a local government body from picking up that slack.
“Moore County is one of the state’s 20 richest counties,” Misiaszek said. “We have the ability to do better in funding our schools, and we should.”
The recommended $183 million overall budget County Manager Wayne Vest initially rolled out in May represents a 7.06 percent increase over the current year’s budget. Education, safety, health and human services comprise over 73 percent of the general fund expenditures.
Property taxes will remain the same at 51 cents per $100 valuation and the Advanced Life Support tax, which funds the Emergency Medical Services paramedic system, would also remain flat at four cents. Vest has recommended a one-cent increase in the countywide fire tax from 9.5 cents to 10.5 cents.
Eleven new full-time and three part-time county positions are included in the recommended budget, and Vest anticipated a 3 percent cost-of-living increase for county employees that will take effect Jan. 1, 2022; a 5 percent increase for dependent health insurance premiums, a $500 increase in the county’s contribution for employee health coverage, and a provision for 16 additional hours of leave per year, per employee, as part of a pandemic-relief initiative.
Moore County Schools had submitted a local funding request for $32.5 million to county leaders this year. That figure included a $2.1 million increase to cover the costs associated with projected enrollment growth in the district and in charter schools, as well as $1.1 million to fund a new salary scale for supporting staff.
In addition, MCS requested a slight budget increase from the county for its digital learning initiatives, taking the funding from $750,000 to $778,275 to help account for inflation.
Vest’s recommended budget instead holds MCS local funding at its current levels with $30.35 million allocated to current expenses, $750,000 for capital outlay, and $750,000 for digital learning. The county’s budget also sets aside $17 million towards MCS debt service for a total of $48,927,582 million in local schools funding.
Last Monday, Moore County Board of Education members committed to raise pay for custodians, cafeteria workers and other school support staff regardless of what ultimately happens with its budget.
The board has budgeted $1.1 million to fund a new pay scale for those “classified” employees. Those staff would see their pay rise with experience and longevity.
The district is in the unusual position this year of having extra cash from federal coronavirus relief funds. MCS is in line to receive $25 million by the time all federal COVID-19 relief has been disbursed. The school board has already voted to designate $2.4 million to “budget stabilization” in 2023 and 2024.
Based on the county’s proposed budget, the schools may use nearly all of the money they’ve earmarked from the more recent American Rescue Plan for everyday operating expenditures.
Carter reminded the county commissioners that pandemic-relief money issued by the federal government was never meant to supplant regular operational funding. School Board Member Robert Levy was also present during Tuesday’s budget hearing but did not speak.
The Moore County Board of Commissioners have called a special meeting on Thursday, June 17 at 10 a.m. to review and potentially make any changes to the fiscal year 2022 budget prior to its adoption.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.