The costs of accommodating growth across Moore County is creeping up, but property owners will not see a hike in their next county tax bill.
County Manager Wayne Vest told the county commissioners Wednesday that he feels confident the 51 cent tax rate, set in 2019, will provide adequate funding for the new fiscal year despite the varied challenges of serving an ever-increasing population base.
Vest presented a budget outlook and county leaders heard a number of public safety and planning department requests during their annual daylong Winter Summit at the Senior Enrichment Center on Feb. 24.
“We are keeping an eye on the impact of COVID across all funds,” Vest said, noting that property taxes provide 70 percent of the county’s general fund revenue. “Any change in that will have a big impact on everything else.”
Over 97 percent of property taxes have been collected, at this time, and Moore County typically has a 99 percent collection rate. At the current 51 cent ad valorem property tax rate, each penny equals approximately $1.36 million in revenue.
Vest estimated that if the property tax base has increased by 2-percent --through new construction growth and development -- the county would collect approximately $1.4 million in revenue.
Sales tax is the second largest source of revenue and provides about 14 percent of the county’s budget.
County Vice Chair Louis Gregory asked Vest how store closures, as a result of the pandemic, had impacted sales tax revenue through the first half of the current fiscal year.
Sales tax figures are reported three months in arrears, so Vest said the county does not yet have numbers from the holiday season; but, October sales were lower than the previous year.
“We had estimated the first few months (of FY 21) we would collect 50 percent, then the next three months at 75 percent, before returning to normal,” Vest said. “I anticipate we will take a similar, very conservative approach to this year’s budget.”
In addition, Vest noted the local economy in 20202 was also buoyed by federal stimulus and pandemic-relief aid including the CARES Act, Paycheck Protection Plan for businesses, and enhanced unemployment benefits. Also with travel restrictions in place, more citizens were staying home.
“We are reluctant and hesitant to put numbers out there until we see a few more months worth of (sales tax) returns,” Vest said. “That is why we are putting emphasis on property tax. Uncertainty is the big X factor in the budgeting process.”
Read more about the Board of Commissioners budget discussion in Sunday’s edition of The Pilot
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.