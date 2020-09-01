Moore County is moving forward with plans to expand the Pinehurst/Aberdeen household waste disposal and recycling collection site on Turning Leaf Way, near the county landfill.
On Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a proposed $96,150 deal to purchase a 14.25-acre section of the Morris property. The tract is adjacent to the existing household waste and recycling collection site and located within Pinehurst’s zoning jurisdiction.
Solid Waste Director David Lambert said the purchase agreement is contingent upon approval of a pending rezoning application. The Pinehurst Planning Board is expected to conduct a public hearing to discuss the proposed project in October, followed by a discussion and public hearing in November before the Village Council.
Lambert said the landfill expansion will create a separate and safer layout for residents who use the Pinehurst/Aberdeen collection site. Of the seven household waste disposal and recycling sites operated by the county, Lambert said this particular facility is also the busiest.
Currently, cars and commercial vehicles share access to the landfill along Turning Leaf Way. The proposed site would shift the entrance of the collection site approximately 435 feet closer to N.C. 5. Plans call for a design similar to the collection site located in Eagle Springs.
“The idea is if we can get residential customers in-and-out quicker, with the same level of service, it will alleviate some of the pressure,” Lambert said. “And part of this project is for resiliency. We could use the extra space.”
He estimated the overall project cost at $450,000 to $500,000, including land purchase, engineering and site/finishing work; however, Lambert said those are very preliminary figures.
In related discussion, county leaders approved a request to increase a contract for mulch removal from the landfill site from $100,000 to $150,000.
Lambert said with more people spending time at home due to the pandemic, there has been a substantial uptick in the amount of yard debris collected at the county site. In addition, there was an accumulation of mulch from hurricane and storm debris.
“This will put us in a better, more responsive position in compliance with state regulations and if there is another hurricane (this fall),” Lambert said.
In other action during Tuesday’s meeting, the Moore County Board of Commissioners:
* Reappointed Barry Lerman to the Airport Authority for a second four-year term.
* Appointed Cate Frederick to the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council for a two-year term.
* Appointed Julius Dockery to the Transportation Advisory Board for a three-year term.
* Appointed Dr. Paul Kuzma to the Board of Health to fill the unexpired term of Sharon Odom through April 2023.
* Appointed Amy Lynn to the Moore County Planning Board for a three-year term.
(1) comment
That is an excellent idea moving the residential trash collection away from the commercial trash collection. It gets pretty congested in that area the way it sits right now.
