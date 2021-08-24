Moore County leaders are making a substantial investment in new equipment to increase efficiency and service at the Moore County landfill on N.C. 5 in Aberdeen.
Solid Waste Director David Lambert noted that each of the three purchases were originally included in budget requests presented earlier this year but had been pulled aside while he explored alternative funding arrangements, including financing options.
As approved, the new equipment includes a John Deere track loader that will be used in multiple areas of the landfill site. The total cost of $253,510 includes a 28 percent discount.
Lambert said the county’s current track loader has over 9,000 operational hours and required $50,000 in repair work in the most recent fiscal year. The existing machine will be repurposed as a back-up loader, allowing the newer machine to be maintained better and also reducing potential “down time,” if emergency repairs should be required.
The Moore County Board of Commissioners also approved the purchase of a new Hyundai wheel leader for a total cost of $132,026, excluding tax.
Lambert said a wheel loader is used for various landfill tasks including the leaf and limb site, metal pile, and glass bunker where material is stored prior to being recycled. Last year, the landfill site handled over 17,527 tons of leaf and limb material.
The current wheel loader has over 4,000 operational hours. Lambert noted urgent repairs made this year cost around $10,000 and more work is required. He recommended the machine also be shifted to back-up status and would continue to be used at the metal and glass recycling storage areas.
“It is necessary to have some redundancy in equipment because when equipment is down, or being serviced, we are unable to have suitable coverage of the working area,” Lambert said.
The final major purchase approved Tuesday was for a 2022 Mack truck with a “Galbreath Roll” provided by Carolina Environmental Systems. The total cost is $165,150.
Moore County currently hauls materials from its seven convenience sites to the landfill on N.C. 5. In addition, county-maintained trucks make periodic runs to other locations, including Pratt Industries in Fayetteville, and Southern Environmental Solutions in Chesterfield, S.C.
Lambert said each roll-off truck in normal use travels over 4,000 miles a month. The county department began running routes six days a week in 2020, which has further increased demand for additional trucks.
“Based on our increased volume, and the amount of mileage we accrue per year, we will be requesting a new roll-off truck every two years,” Lambert told county leaders on Tuesday.
County Vice Chair Louis Gregory commended Lambert for working with vendors to bring down costs to the “lowest price possible.”
“We are spending an awful lot of money, but you have also saved an awful lot of money,” Gregory said. “This is equipment that is necessary for our county to operate with...I also commend your work with other county departments on this. It was a true team effort.”
In other action on Aug. 17, the Moore County Board of Commissioners:
Appointed Barbara Hainline and Debi Kennedy to the Nursing and Adult Care Home Community Advisory Committee
Appointed Marco Rotting to the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council
Reappointed Caroline Brigmon and appointed Stephanie Daugherty to the Workforce Development Board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.