Moore County’s business reputation recently added another highlight to its portfolio by earning designation as a “Certified Entrepreneurial Community.”
“Achieving the Certified Entrepreneurial Community status means that Moore County is ‘entrepreneur-ready’ and we have a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem that can help new start-ups and small businesses succeed,” said Natalie Hawkins, executive director of Partners in Progress, the county’s business development arm.
In Moore County, almost 70 percent of its businesses employ fewer than five employees. In 2021, North Carolina had more new businesses created than any other year.
“We’ve seen a healthy rate of new business creation in Moore County, with over 2,500 new business corporation and LLC filings with the N.C. Secretary of State’s Office since January 2020,” Hawkins said. “We want these businesses to be successful and this CEC designation signifies we have the resources to support them.”
Moore County has long had a reputation for small-business start ups, from its early days of harvesting and processing natural resources and farm crops to the current roster of defense-related niche contractors founded by military veterans.
PIP commissioned a study to see if an entrepreneurial hub would be viable in Moore County. Such a hub is a physical space in which professionals, investors, startups and innovative companies join together in something that is a mesh between a think-tank and Shark Tank.
Newbies are committed to innovation but need the support — both financial and advisory — to get ahead.
The study revealed that the county was close to fulfilling what it needed; the existing variety and number of local resources were strong and, with some growth, the entrepreneurial ecosystem could be viable for Moore County within the next few years.
At that point, PIP recognized that one step closer to that hub would be CEC certification. While tedious, time consuming and costly — the CEC program website lists a cost of $22,000 for the program and a $6,000 annual “recertification” — PIP felt certain this newest feather in Moore County’s hat was worth pursuing.
Working with a consultant specializing in the certification process, a task force of 13 local leaders met monthly and focused efforts that would best benefit Moore County’s business opportunities now and in the future.
The action plan decided upon includes a free digital resource guide for the community that included information to start, relocate and expand a business.
“This easily accessible digital resource guide identifies entrepreneurial resources and providers all in one place, with a link to the Sandhills Entrepreneurship Engagement Network (SEEN) Resource Navigator,” PIP notes in a news release.
Moore County joins 12 other N.C. communities with this CEC certification.
Crystal Morphis, founder and CEO of Creative Economic Development Consulting, lauded Partners’ completed project.
“The digital resource guide is a tremendous asset for cultivating and advancing entrepreneurship in Moore County,” she said.
Plans are now underway locally for a 2023 Entrepreneur Summit to raise awareness of the wide variety of resources in the area and to showcase, network and match entrepreneurs with potential funders and the business community.
Calling PIP "the County's " development arm is something of a stretch. Moore County contributes a total of $105,000 to PIP's $450,000 annual budget. Hardly meaningful compared to Chatham County's $1,800,000 annual investment in it's development effort. In the very recent past there was a proposed Economic Development HUB facility proposed. Our Commissioners scuttled the plan. We need meaningful commercial and industrial economic development to offset the residential growth (which doesn't pay for itself) that is continuing to take place.
John Misiaszek
