The Moore County Board of Commissioners heard an update on the Charters of Freedom project at their meeting Tuesday evening. 

The project, funded by private donations on public land, will erect a permanent display housing replicas of the United States' founding documents on the grounds of the new courthouse facility in Carthage. 

Updates included the recognition of a letter of consent for the project from this past December, more information about how donors could have their names/organizations displayed on the setting, as well as a discussion about the addition of a new pedestal to the setting.

The setting had originally include replicas of the Constitution, Declaration of Independence and Bill of Rights, but omitted a replica of later amendments. After hearing that the organization would be adding this to other settings, county officials asked if Moore County's future setting could include the addition as well. 

The new pedestal honors the "civil rights amendments." It includes the Reconstruction Amendments (13th, 14th, 15th), as well as the 19th Amendment and the 24th Amendment. Notably, these amendments abolished slavery and guaranteed the equal protection of the laws and the right to vote.

According to Tuesday's update, construction on the project could begin as early as next month. 

This is a developing story and will be updated with further reporting next week. 

In other action during Tuesday's meeting, the Board of County Commissioners:

*Received workforce development update presentation

*Received environmental health status report from Health Department

*Received permitting status report from Planning Department

*Continued a public hearing regarding a request for a Conditional Rezoning from RA-40 and B-2 to B-2/CZ at Hwy 15/501 to April 19 at 5:30 p.m.

*Awarded contract to McGill Associates of $104,500 for engineering services for the Raw Sewage Station Bypass Pump and Flow Meter Project

*Reappointed Rose Highland-Sharpe to the Library Board of Trustees

(1) comment

Barbara Misiaszek

Although I'd much prefer all amendments be included in the display, as a minimum all "Civil Rights Amendments" should be included. This portion of the display must include the 26th Amendment which gives 18 year old's the right to vote.

John Misiaszek

Report Add Reply

