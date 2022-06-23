The new Moore County budget the Board of Commissioners approved Thursday satisfied a number of constituencies, but not necessarily each other.
For property-tax payers, there’s a rate cut for the first time in several years. For education supporters, there’s more money for the public school system. For public safety and public health, there’s sizable spending.
But not everyone came out of Thursday’s meeting happy. Sandhills Community College took a rare cut in funding. And commissioners and their staff came away a bit miffed by what turned into a bit of a battle rather than the comity with which such decisions have come previously.
In the end, commissioners voted 3-2 to lower the tax rate by 2.5 cents and give the school district a little less than half of the increase it originally requested — $3.45 million.
These decisions represented notable changes from the one that the commissioners were handed last month by County Manager Wayne Vest, who is responsible for putting together the yearly budget. More or less, that budget is normally what ends up on the books. Over the last several years, Vest’s proposal was regularly adopted with minimal tweaks.
That was not the case this year, owing to eleventh-hour changes spearheaded by the board’s newest commissioner, Nick Picerno. Picerno, who retired from the board in 2016 after serving two terms, came back on a couple of months ago following the sudden retirement and death of Louis Gregory. He is now seeking election in November to fill out the final two years of the term.
A longstand reputation for his close review of county finances in the past, Picerno presented a different approach Thursday to fellow board members, proposing significant property tax cuts and offering $800,000 more to the schools than Vest had recommended. Specifically, Picerno proposed — and was successful in securing — a 2.5-cent reduction in the current property tax of 51 cents for every $100 of value. Vest’s proposed budget maintained the current rate, with the possibility of a 1-cent reduction.
The changes primarily came from using money from sales tax that would have otherwise remained in reserve funds for school capital projects, Picerno said. Sales tax revenues over the past year have been running well ahead of projected levels, giving the county and its towns millions of dollars more.
In arguing for cutting taxes, Picerno argued that the county had a “fiduciary duty” to save the taxpayers money during times of financial hardship.
“For everything we’ve looked at, we are running way ahead,” Picerno said. He noted that this was a “one time” expenditure. “Our people are hurting,” he said, “let’s help them.”
When it came down to it, two commissioners — Catherine Graham and Frank Quis — voted against the altered budget. Commissioners Otis Ritter and Jerry Daeke, along with Picerno, voted in favor.
The fundamental disagreement between the commissioners’ approach came down to spending discretion. Quis and Graham, who supported a one-cent reduction in property taxes as sort of a counteroffer to Picerno’s idea, argued that savings were necessary during a time of financial uncertainty.
“Today we are where we are with the finances of Moore County government because of good fortune and conservative budgeting,” Quis said. “Our local economy performed far better than expected during the pandemic. Sales tax and property tax revenue grew with new residents and visitors coming to Moore County.
“While we control our budget, we can’t count on a healthy economy going forward,” Quis said, adding that “inflation is at a level we haven’t seen in 40 years and interest rates have risen and will continue to rise.”
County and budget officials are concerned that, with rising prices and the increased risk of a recession on the horizon, consumer spending and tourism may contract, reducing tax collections.
Graham took a similar approach, emphasizing that the county should adhere to its historically successful budget formula in the midst of a “looming recession.” She also underlined the importance of maintaining the county's services as it experiences a “rapid speed” of growth.
“You can drive down one road and see a development, and a couple months later, you drive down the road and you see another development,” Graham said. “All of those developments require services by our county, and those are citizens that are living in Moore County and they deserve adequate services. However, we can all understand that the costs of those services will increase as that happens.”
Picerno countered that the county has remained financially prosperous throughout the pandemic, as evidenced by sales tax revenue for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which ended up running $7 million ahead of projections.
“It’s basically a sales tax refund,” Picerno said of his proposal.
Ritter, who voted in favor of Picerno’s budget, expanded on this point. He said that, as the cost of goods rises, so does the money collected from sales tax.
“I would love to go off of this board knowing that we’ve given part of this money back,” Ritter said. “We’ve built a big reserve. Wayne and his staff have done a great job of putting this budget together, and his budget makes a lot of sense. But it doesn’t give part of this money back to the people.”
Schools Get More
The county is providing the school district with $35.3 million in funds for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. That's $3.45 million more than the budget for the previous year, which was $31.85 million, but it's less than the additional $7.69 million the schools had requested. It doesn’t include any money for digital learning like last year’s budget did.
At the same time, it’s $800,000 more than Vest’s budget allotted. That budget would have given $34.5 million to the schools. Both budgets also include about $16.32 million to pay off the school’s debt services, as well as additional money to fund the community college and pay off its debt service.
Picerno explained that the changes wouldn’t hurt the county’s debt service or ability to pay for school capital projects.
In an interview Friday, Schools Superintendent Tim Locklair said he was satisfied with the budgeting process and collaboration with the county.
“I really appreciate their deliberation and work and what they were able to allot to us next year,” Locklair said.
The decision came after a rare unanimous vote by the Board of Education to request nearly $7.7 million in additional funding from the county. Behind that request: more than $1.5 million in pay increases for school staff, which are required on the state level; locally driven priorities like smaller class sizes in grades four and five; and higher pay for school support staff above and beyond the states' new $15 minimum hourly wage for public school employees.
In North Carolina, the state legislature is responsible for funding school operations and county governments are in charge of paying for buildings and facility maintenance. But where the state’s funding formulas fall short of what’s needed to staff 22 individual schools, Moore County Schools pays for hundreds of additional employees with local funds.
Education supporters advocating for more county funding acknowledged the hefty price the county is already paying to make up for the state's shortfall. At the same time, they argued action was necessary to keep the schools in good condition and staff supported. Many shared their thoughts during a public hearing Tuesday.
"We don’t hold you responsible for the fact that our schools are underfunded, but we don’t have anywhere else to turn," Cheryl Christy-Bowman, a member of the grassroots group Public School Advocates, told the board during a budget public hearing earlier in the week. She said PSA also submitted a petition with 123 signatures to the commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting and held a small rally before the meeting.
While the county won’t fund all of the school's budgetary needs, Locklair said pay raises for classified staff will be implemented.
“We don't anticipate something that we're not able to figure out a way to deal with,” he said. Still, Locklair acknowledged that not all of the school board’s priorities — such as reduced class sizes for fourth and fifth grades and maintaining the virtual academy — will be so easily met. “But it is a high priority for our board to continue to look for creative ways to build.”
Other Budget Details
Overall, the budget prioritizes education ($59.45 million) public safety ($17.85 million) and health and human services ($18.1 million). The general fund clocks in at about $135.13 million, which is just over $10 million more than last year’s budget.
The 2.5-cent decrease in property taxes, which takes effect July 1, equates to 48.5 cents per $100 valuation. The other tax rates will remain unchanged. The Advanced Life Support tax, which funds the Emergency Medical Services paramedic system, stays flat at 4 cents per $100 valuation. And the countywide fire tax also stays at 10.5 cents per $100 valuation.
Fees for the county’s public utilities will increase, but it’s unclear yet by how much as the East Moore Water District is still considering its final fee schedule.
Contact Evey Weisblat at (910) 693-2474 or evey@thepilot.com.
Here we go, Piceno's back. Believe he always did bemoan the exorbitant cost imposed on his elaborate, secluded compound in the Seven Lakes Region. One of those rather well off individuals who bemoan the undue economic burden imposed on their lavish environments. Unfair they say! Personally, I would rather you had kept the two and one half cents, I can afford it on my very modest but quite adequate income; and the schools appear to need it. What does two and a half cents amount to? As usual the article leaves out a rather important piece of information. (I'll apologize if I missed it) I believe there was a notice back with the half cent fiasco that five cents equals ten million dollars. Not sure. Welcome back Nick.
Very unfair to taxpayers. The percentage of Moore County children that attend government schools has dropped from 84% to 72% in the past decade. The final enrollment numbers for the recent school year will be published in July and will show a continued drop. The state will be cutting government school funding as it must, given dropping enrollment. Expansion of school choice, already strong in Moore County, will continue. The Commission will soon get a new member in Jim Von Canon that does not use rubber stamps but has the concerns of taxpayers struggling to survive the historically bad Biden economy as his highest priority.
Kent, you understand that "school choice" in its current form in Moore County is exacerbating segregation in our schools, right? Does this mean you are a strong supporter of resegregating our schools?
Thank you, Moore County Board of Commissioners! Your decision to invest in our children shows your commitment to families and to the future of our community. Moore County is a great place to live!
Commissioner's Graham and Quis supported a one cent decrease in the tax rate. Commissioner Picerno pointed out that more than $4,000,000 had accumulated in a cash reserve fund resulting from that 1/4 % voter approved sales tax increase a couple of years ago. He recommended that money should be transferred to the general fund and used for the purpose it was enacted, building schools or repaying school debt. This certainly seems like a good decision. Recent increased sales tax revenues, exclusive of that 1/4 cent tax, and stellar property tax collections added to the County's cash reserves and also added to the ability to enact this year's tax cut. Let's hope it will be sustainable but that will be dependent on our local economy.
John Misiaszek
The best use of surplus tax revenue is ALWAYS to give it back to the people who created it.
