The Moore County Board of Elections unanimously appointed Towanna Dixon as the county’s new elections director.
Dixon, who starts her new role Jan. 3, began her career as an elections clerk in Hoke County in 2010. She has served as Hoke’s elections director since 2017. When she first assumed that position, Glenda Clendenin was assigned as her mentor by the State Board of Elections.
“We were already friendly at that point, but then it became more than that. Anytime I had a question, I could always call on her,” Dixon said.
Clendenin, a stalwart in Moore County’s election office for 35 years, retired in September. A former precinct official, she had served as the local elections director since 1986.
Dixon said she was interested in the Moore County post despite being “a bit hesitant” because she understood the caliber of excellence that Clendenin had nurtured.
“When Glenda encouraged me to apply, that meant a lot to me. I told the Moore County Board that to carry on her legacy is an honor,” she said. “What I’m also grateful for is the experience of the ladies in the office, that will be a huge help.”
Hoke County is a more rural area with one municipality and approximately 32,000 registered voters. Moore County, by comparison, has 11 municipalities and 72,000 registered voters.
Dixon said when it comes to serving the community, especially in light of the heightened political partisan atmosphere that has become the norm, she wants people to feel comfortable and confident in the local election process.
“I have an open-door policy. People may come and I will hear their concerns. For everything to be at the highest of integrity, that is what is important to me. We do our best to make sure we get the correct information out to voters that they will need to make the best informed decision they can.
“Everyone talks about politics when it comes to elections, but I don't get caught up in that. It is about doing what is right and doing what the law says. It is about serving the people. Voting is a right and a privilege. If I can make sure their voices are heard, I’ve done my job.”
The Moore County Board of Elections is composed of five members, including two members from each major political party. The Rev. Charles McKnight was named chairman of the local board by Gov. Roy Cooper, and was sworn in July 20, with fellow board members Richard Ashton of Pinehurst, Martin Carpenter of Southern Pines, William Case of Pinehurst, and Craig Kennedy of Robbins.
During Wednesday’s meeting, the Board of Elections weighed some of the costs and benefits of sponsoring two or more one-stop voting sites for the upcoming primary election in March. The state requires Moore County to operate a one-stop site in Carthage, which remains open for 17 days prior to the election.
It was noted that, with the population center in the southern part of Moore County, it makes sense to have a second voting site; however, there was an at times tense back-and-forth discussion between members over the value and need for a third site. Additional sites under consideration include the municipal recreation centers located in Aberdeen, off U.S. 1, and Pinehurst, off N.C. 211.
The Board of Elections is expected to take action at its next meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 5:30 p.m.
