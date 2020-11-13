The Moore County Board of Elections met Friday to review and approve final election results. According to complete and official results, 58,608 ballots were cast in Moore County for the 2020 election.
The canvass meeting is part of the official post-election process of ensuring votes have been counted and tabulated correctly. Elections officials reviewed absentee by-mail ballots that were postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 12, and considered provisional ballots to determine whether they were eligible to be counted.
In Moore County, the 10-day canvass period resulted in 575 additional ballots received and approved; however, the official complete vote count did not result in any changes to the outcome of local races.
Elections Director Glenda Clendenin reported 401 provisional ballots were issued. Of those, 127 were approved, 8 were partial ballots, and 266 provisional ballots were rejected.
“We appreciate so much everyone stepping up to help in this season of COVID,” Clendenin said, noting that some elections office staff members logged in excess of 200 hours during the two-week early voting period. “It truly is non-stop, working around the clock. You have to love it to stay in it. After 34 years, it defines me.”
As part of the post-election canvass, the State Board also randomly selects two precincts in every county where paper ballots for the highest contest — the case of 2020, the presidential race — are counted by hand with the results compared to the machine-tabulated count.
Clendenin said Carthage and Pinehurst B1 (Moore County Senior Enrichment Center) voting sites were selected for a manual audit.
“There was no change from the hand count to machine count. Everything passed greatly,” she said.
Election law requires the Moore County Elections oFfice to preserve voting records at a minimum for 22 months. This includes the actual ballots, as well as absentee by-mail requests and the returned envelopes.
The State Board will certify final results on Nov. 24. After that, the Moore County Board of Elections will issue certificates of election to the prevailing candidates.
