The Moore County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a request to provide cloth face masks and temperature kiosks to area charter schools.
Last month county leaders dedicated $114,000 of federal coronavirus aid to provide similar accommodations to Moore County Schools to help limit the spread of disease.
The Moore County Health Department presented the request to furnish the Academy of Moore charter school with 3,500 cloth masks, Sandhills Theatre Renaissance School with two temperature kiosks and 4,500 cloth face masks, and Moore Montessori School with two temperature kiosks and 2,000 cloth face masks, for a total combined value of $15,686.
The governor’s latest executive order requires face coverings on school grounds and school buses by students and staff. Charter schools are considered public schools of choice by the state and are primarily funded through state and local tax dollars.
The cloth face masks and temperature kiosks were donated as county surplus on condition that these items be used for the public purpose in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Matt Garner, public information officer for the health department, said they have met virtually on a weekly basis with public and private school officials to provide updates on the pandemic. As part of those discussions, he said the opportunity to request donated surplus cloth masks and kiosks were presented.
All of the items allocated to Moore County Schools and the three area charter schools were requested. Garner confirmed that no other requests have been declined due to lack of funding or available supplies.
Moore County has received $3.84 million in federal aid in responding to the pandemic. The county initially received $1.89 million in the first round of relief funds from the state in June and developed a plan to purchase additional ambulances, temperature monitoring stations for various facilities and additional equipment for emergency shelters to adhere to COVID-19 safety measures.
County Manager Wayne Vest outlined a spending plan for pandemic purchases last June that included, among other items, $205,000 for temperature monitoring stations for county facilities and upgrades to county heating and air conditioning purification and filtering.
The release of the second round of coronavirus relief funding, which Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law July 1, provided additional funding that was allocated to municipalities and to several nonprofit groups and public school Parent Teacher Organizations for family assistance.
Last month county leaders unanimously approved a request from the Moore County Health Department for the purchase and donation of a single temperature kiosk, at a cost of $2,284, to the Moore Free and Charitable Clinic. Located on Trimble Plant Road in Southern Pines, the nonprofit clinic serves uninsured and underinsured Moore County residents.
On Tuesday, the Health Department presented a new request to donate 15,000 black cloth masks, valued at $9,750, to the Moore Free and Charitable Clinic. According to meeting materials provided by the county, the masks were purchased from Hanesbrands, Inc. at a cost of .65 cents each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.