With just two months ahead of a vote on next year’s fiscal budget, Moore County’s major departments presented their funding needs and departmental concerns to county commissioners this past week.
Commissioners Frank Quis and Catherine Graham, who together make up the Budget Task Force, heard presentations from department heads of social services, health, public works, solid waste, sheriff’s office and public safety. County staff, including County Manager Wayne Vest, also took part in the meeting.
Like their municipal counterparts, Moore County officials have been dealing over the past few years with the impacts of growth. More people and houses mean more requests for service. That manifests itself in more demands on water and sewer capacity, more calls to the Sheriff’s Office and EMS, more development projects for planners to review and more need for recreation programs.
The current county budget stands at $124.7 million. The county’s property tax rate has remained flat for the last several years and stands at 51 cents for every $100 of taxable value. That means the owner of a home valued at $400,000 pays $2,040 in county property taxes. That does not include municipal taxes if that home is in an incorporated community, nor does it include taxes that fund advanced life support and fire service in the county.
The county’s property tax rate was last raised in 2019 by 4.5 cents, with that increase dedicated toward repaying debt for the construction of four new elementary schools and a renovation of North Moore High. Before that, the tax rate had remained unchanged for a decade.
Generally, commissioners have been averse to raising taxes and have worked to keep growth in spending to a minimum over the years. Department heads know that well by now and did not bring any major proposals or spending increases before the budget task force this past week.
Instead, difficulties sustaining a consistent workforce were the common denominator among departments. Some department leaders requested funding for new positions, but across the board departments reported an inability to fill existing vacancies. Many reported having to shuffle staff around and hire resource workers in order to keep operations running.
Representatives from the county’s Department of Social Services asked to fund three new positions, noting that workers are struggling to process the steady load of cases. This has become especially relevant as federal waivers that have made the workload more manageable are beginning to expire, Director Tammy Schrenker said. DSS did not present any other notable changes to its budget.
The county’s Health Department is also short-staffed, especially in its environmental health division, which approves septic permits. One of the division’s four vacant positions has recently been reclassified to an environmental health technician, Interim Health Director Matt Garner said. The department did not ask for funding to fill more positions, nor did it report any other major funding needs. Garner said staff have been using their COVID-19 funds effectively.
The Solid Waste Department, which handles the county’s trash and recycling, also pinpointed recruitment and retention of staff as a key challenge for the department. It is in the process of conducting a salary study to determine the best way forward, Director David Lambert said.
On the flipside, the department is requesting fee increases in a number of areas. Proposed new fee increases include construction and demolition debris from $59.59 to $69 per ton, yard debris from $29 to $30 per ton and municipal solid waste from $52.72 to $55.36 per ton.
Public Works, which encompasses the county’s water and sewer utilities, is also proposing some fee increases, with a 3 percent proposed increase in water and sewer rates.
The proposed increase is a result of the department’s annual study by a rate consultant, Public Works Director Randy Gould said. The department is also dealing with four operator vacancies in the water treatment plant, with two positions having been unfilled since last July.
The Sheriff's Office has had similar difficulty attracting workers. The department is short-staffed across the board, with existing or upcoming vacancies in the civil division, detectives division, animal services, road patrol and some administrative assistant positions. The office is looking to fund a new forensics specialist position, potentially through a grant. Operational expenses and revenues are expected to remain relatively flat for the upcoming year.
The Public Safety Department also did not present any dramatic changes to this year’s budget. Representatives from the Emergency Management Services Division also noted more recent staffing shortages, with four vacancies emerging in the past couple of months. The division has requested an additional person to manage reinstallation of road signs following the rampant theft in recent months.
The Fire Marshall Division within Public Safety is expected to keep the same fire service tax rate at 10.5 cents for every $100 of taxable value. That tax is paid by residents in the unincorporated part of the county to fund fire departments serving those communities. It generates about $5.2 million a year.
Like their counterparts in municipalities, county fire stations are grappling with a shortfall of volunteer firefighters across the county, in addition to paid staff. The division has received requests from departments in Carthage, Pinebluff and High Falls to fund more firefighter positions.
Following these preliminary discussions, Vest will present his official budget recommendations to the commissioners in May; the commissioners will vote on the budget in June, prior to the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.
The Board of Education will present its budget request at Tuesday’s county commissioners meeting. The meeting will start at 5:30 at 1 Courthouse Square in Carthage. All commissioners meetings are live streamed on the county’s website.
