Proposed contract changes for Moore County's solid waste services could save the county thousands in recycling costs.
In a presentation at Tuesday's county commissioners meeting, Solid Waste Director David Lambert said that a revenue sharing agreement with the county's recycling contractor Pratt Industries would enable the county to make money from recycling.
The agreement has the county pay a flat processing fee of $87.50 per ton to Pratt to take its recyclables. However, when the composite market value of the county's recyclables reaches $50 per ton or higher, Pratt agrees to share 60 percent of the recyclables' value with Moore County.
The county could save $68,380 in recycling costs, while at the same time decreasing the fees municipalities pay for its recycling services, Lambert said. The proposed contract changes would enable the county to lower the municipality fee for the upcoming fiscal year from $128 per ton to $100 per ton, which is even lower than the current rate of $122 per ton.
The official contract changes will be up for a vote at the Board of Commissioners meeting on May 3.
