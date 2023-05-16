The Moore County Board of Commissioners moved to continue a public hearing on a text amendment for freight terminals following concerns about uses and a proposed site's impact on neighboring residences.
Planning Director Debra Ensminger presented the information on Tuesday night. The text amendment included a definition and standards for a freight terminal.
A freight terminal is “a facility designated for the loading, unloading, and trans-shipment of goods from and to trains or other modes of transportation,” according to the text amendment. Some standards of use include landscape screening and set distances from residential areas.
The amendment comes from a single request to operate a freight terminal at an existing railroad spur. It's located in an area currently zoned as B-2 or for highway commercial development. It abuts the Seven Lakes community and is next to the Longleaf Truss Co. off N.C. 211.
The amendment also alters the county ordinance's table of uses so a freight terminal could run in a B-2 zoning district with a special-use permit.
Concerns were raised about the increased noise in the area, with the trains coming in at any hour of the day, the general operations of unloading train cars and reloading trucks for shipment, and what the products would be.
Part-owner Angus McDonald said the site used to run as a freight terminal for over 25 years before operations stopped in 2008 because of the economy. He wants to restart the business and plans to move wood construction materials.
But future operators could choose to move other products like chemicals, which was a point raised by County Commissioner Frank Quis. He said he does not want items like fertilizers and other chemicals offloaded — referencing what’s done in Aberdeen.
Seven Lakes residents also wanted the opportunity to give input on the matter because many were not aware of the potential re-use of the railroad spur.
The hearing was continued to the Board of Commissioners next meeting, on June 6, starting at 10:30 a.m. in the historic courthouse, 1 Courthouse Square, Carthage.
