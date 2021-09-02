Moore County received $9 million in federal funding in mid-June, the first installment from the American Rescue Plan.
With a second equal infusion of cash expected next summer, county leaders have established a separate account to track expenditures but, so far, have yet to figure out how to spend the money Washington is sending out to cities and counties across the nation.
“We want to make sure we have a good, sound strategy for allocating these dollars. We are talking about high-impact things, things we can do to get the most out of every dollar we spend,” said County Manager Wayne Vest during a special meeting of county commissioners Wednesday to discuss the money.
Nate Halubka and Adam Shull, with the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office presented an overview of the latest guidance on what services and projects are eligible.
There is a lot of money flowing from Congress to the state. North Carolina is receiving $3.6 billion in coronavirus relief (CARES Act) funds, $5.2 billion in American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act funds and other federal COVID-19 pandemic funds as allocated by Congress.
While CARES Act dollars were intended to assist short-term response efforts, ARP funds can be used to address systemic economic challenges. Local governments have until Dec. 31, 2024 to obligate funds and until Dec. 31, 2026 to spend ARP funds.
Vest said broadband access and water/sewer needs were prioritized early and have stayed at the forefront of countywide concerns throughout the pandemic.
“When schools were shutting down and going to virtual learning, we heard from areas of the county that didn’t have broadband and also people working from home. We know that is a high impact area,” Vest said. “The other component is we know that clean water and clean treatment of wastewater is important to the safety and quality of life of our citizens.”
He noted the recent expansion of the East Moore Water District and work to provide sewer coverage in the Vass area as two examples of recently completed projects that would have qualified for federal relief spending.
“We know there are other areas with similar needs,” Vest said.
Rules on local fiscal recovery funds identify four basic eligibility categories:
* responding to Covid-19 and its negative economic impacts;
* enabling premium pay for essential workers
* replacing revenue to provide and support core government services; and
* making infrastructure investments for things like water and sewer infrastructure, cybersecurity and expanding broadband internet access to underserved communities.
Halubka recommended local leaders “start with the end in mind” by looking at the various financial reporting documents that will be required to qualify expenditures.
Federal guidance encourages using the funds to assist “disproportionately impacted communities.” These communities can be divided into groups, such as demographics particularly hard hit like the elderly, or geographically through what’s known as “Qualified Census Tracts” identified by the U.S. Census Bureau.
“You don’t have to only spend money in a QCT, but in a QCT you have a broader latitude for spending,” Halubka said.
Commissioners Vice Chairman Louis Gregory asked how the state’s economic tier system might impact eligibility or spending. Moore County is currently ranked in the highest tier — a reflection of the wealth in southern Moore County — which does not reflect the entire county’s population or its needs.
Vest agreed, noting that Moore County is unique because while it is considered a tier three county by the state, “we have a lot of tier one and tier two areas...I think this census qualifier really speaks to what we’ve been trying to get across to legislators. It gives a more granular look. It will allow a broader use of ARP funds.”
As part of Wednesday’s discussion, Public Works Director Randy Gould presented a list of projects derived from the existing capital improvement plan where ARP funding could be applied.
“We are looking at things we need today and things we can get done before 2025,” he said.
In total, he recommended $1.6 million in immediate water and sewer projects. Those include construction of the Thurlow booster pump station ($1.17 million) near Vass, to pump water from Harnett County to the East Moore Water District to help meet additional demands for Pinehurst and Seven Lakes.
Gould further identified $6.55 million in projects needed by 2025 that include construction of two new wells, four replacement lift stations, a McCaskill booster pump station upgrade and several sections of sewer and water line identified for replacement or rehabilitation.
“The biggie,” Gould explained, is the proposed Deep River Water Source project, which is expected to run $27.5 million. The maximum daily demand for Pinehurst and Seven Lakes will exceed the county’s current capacity by 2037, based on current projects. Gould said selling water to other areas may escalate that projected timeline to 2032.
One component of the Deep River Water Source project is included in this year’s list of work: adding an elevated tank in Eastwood for water flowing from Harnett County through the East Moore Water District.
“The Pinehurst and Seven Lakes water systems will need additional storage to satisfy the state’s 12-hour water supply requirement within 15 years,” Gould predicted.
Also Wednesday, Chris Butts with Moore County’s Information Technology office presented an overview of the different types and costs for internet services. The federal government currently defines “broadband” as any service that provides 25 Mbps download and 3 Mpbs upload capacity.
Broadband is a necessity to provide affordable opportunities for people to participate in distance education and allows small and home-based business owners the chance to compete in the marketplace. It also makes government services more readily available to residents.
If you’re wondering if your home or office is receiving adequate broadband, you can test your internet speed at https://www.speedtest.net
There are several state-funded grant programs that are increasing broadband availability in rural areas. These include the Connect America Fund, GREAT (Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology), and Completing Access to Broadband (CAB).
In addition, state House Bill 947 is one of the largest efforts in the nation to expand broadband internet, Butts said. The legislation passed the N.C. State House unanimously on May 26 and awaits action in the Senate.
However, providing internet access is only half the equation. The service itself must also be affordable for the people in a given area. There are a few low-cost programs available in North Carolina, including AT&T Access and Spectrum Internet Assist through Charter Spectrum. The Federal Communications Commission also opened enrollment in May for its emergency broadband benefit program which can provide discounts of up to $50 per month toward service. For more information, visit www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit
“Broadband is a weak spot in many areas of the county,” said Vest. “If we are able to leverage ARP funding to those underserved areas and we may be able to basically triple our money in some cases. We need to look at what our cost is and how many households will that cover, and then what will be the household cost when they can connect.”
The state recommends each county form a broadband planning committee to develop a plan. Committee membership should include local government officials, libraries, healthcare, utilities and business participants, among others.
“We want to maximize the dollars and maximize the services our residents will get by using those dollars,” said Vest. “Having a good plan and document they can use for justification for receiving state dollars is step one, and we’re working towards that right now.”
