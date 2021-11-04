A proposed land swap of approximately 33 acres with an adjoining neighbor of the Moore County landfill site, off N.C. 5 in Aberdeen, could provide an enhanced buffer area for the busy facility.
Solid Waste Director David Lambert presented the idea to the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Nov. 2. He explained the existing landfill is “oddly shaped” with a peninsula-like area that is unusable as-is.
“It doesn’t fit into what our needs are,” Lambert said. “So the question becomes, where can we find value and extend the value of what we have going on?”
Hope Wilson owns the large adjoining tract of land that includes a pie-shaped wedge jutting into the landfill’s larger footprint. Lambert said the land swap would create a more compact landfill site and provide additional buffering between the facility’s core operations and neighboring properties. There is also a stream on the sliver of land which Lambert said could be helpful for dust control measures at the landfill.
Wilson’s 33-acre portion of property carries a tax valuation of $115,500. The county’s property is valued at $117,000, which meets the state law requiring a full and fair exchange.
“We want to be good neighbors and to be good neighbors you want to have some good buffers,” Lambert said, noting the deal would not expand the landfill’s boundaries.
In addition there is a non-contiguous L-shaped piece of county-owned property adjacent to the landfill that does not provide high use or is very accessible. Lambert recommended it could be disposed of as surplus property through an upset bid process. Any funds raised could potentially be used to offset other landfill expenses.
“There has been some (development) interest in that area,” Lambert said, judging from recent real estate transactions. An initial bid of $60,000 has been received and the property carries a tax value of $119,000.
Commissioner Catherine Graham recommended a fair market value appraisal should be conducted prior to accepting any bids.
Commissioner Jerry Daeke, who owned a real estate appraisal business, agreed. He noted the county’s tax valuation is supposed to be equal or close to market value, but these figures are only calculated every four years. “The market value can go up and down in that time.”
